scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

‘Never easy to beat India in India’: England win Test series-opener by 227 runs

Set a world record 420-run target to go one up in the rubber on the fifth day, India were bowled out for 192 in the second session after captain Virat Kohli's valiant 72 off 104 balls.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 9, 2021 2:08:58 pm
England players celebrate a wicket on the final day of the first Test against India. (Twitter/@ICC)

England humbled India by 227 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Set a world record 420-run target to go one up in the rubber on the fifth day, India were bowled out for 192 in the second session after captain Virat Kohli’s valiant 72 off 104 balls. While veteran pacer James Anderson (3/17) and left-arm spinner Jack Leach (4/76) starred for the visitors in the final innings of the Test, England skipper Joe Root stole the limelight earlier with a magnificent double century.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cautious England set India daunting target in Chennai Test
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 09: Latest News

X