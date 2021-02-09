‘Never easy to beat India in India’: England win Test series-opener by 227 runs

England players celebrate a wicket on the final day of the first Test against India. (Twitter/@ICC)

England humbled India by 227 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Set a world record 420-run target to go one up in the rubber on the fifth day, India were bowled out for 192 in the second session after captain Virat Kohli’s valiant 72 off 104 balls. While veteran pacer James Anderson (3/17) and left-arm spinner Jack Leach (4/76) starred for the visitors in the final innings of the Test, England skipper Joe Root stole the limelight earlier with a magnificent double century.

A huge win over India in the first Test has propelled England to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings 👀#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/8AaC8XMrjr — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

A picture that’s sums up what we think of our greatest ever bowler ! Well done England that was a complete performance 👏👏👏 https://t.co/9nawusJ3q9 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 9, 2021

To hammer India in India is an incredible performance … 227 run victory … This team are onto something potentially very special this year … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

Congrats @root66 .. 26th Test win as skipper .. that’s 52 Test wins for @SheffieldColCC now 👍👍👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

Congratulations on this magnificent win to England. The senior players did a lot of the heavy lifting. @root66 and @jimmy9 led by example. Sets up the rest of the series rather nicely. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 9, 2021

Well played England. Toughest opposition at home in 3 years. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2021

Well played England. Congratulations on doing the unthinkable. Never easy to beat India in India. Especially, this Indian team. But, beware there are 3 more matches to go, and expect a big fightback from India. #EngvsInd #ENGvIND — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 9, 2021