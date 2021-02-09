India vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score:

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India start the fifth and final day of the first Test in Chennai on 39/1, needing another 381 runs for a victory against England on Tuesday.

England, who had posted a mammoth 578 in the first innings, bowled India out for 337 but opted against enforcing the follow-on at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.The tourists walked out to bat instead and were bowled out for 178 an hour before stumps, baffling many by their refusal to declare which would have given them more time to bowl out India.