Saturday, August 07, 2021
India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to impose dominance

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: England are trailing India by 70 runs in their second innings before the start of play on Day 4 in the India vs England Test

August 7, 2021 2:24:18 pm
India vs England, IND vs ENG, Day 4 of 1st TestCricket: India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live: India have taken a 95-run lead in the first innings.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England are trailing India by 70 runs in their second innings before the start of play on Day 4 in the India vs England Test in Nottingham on Saturday. Rain had the final say on day 3, with play being called off on the English openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns.

Earlier on Day 3, India bounced back from 205/7, riding on a masterful 84 by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja’s quickfire 56. The Indian lower order also chipped in with handy contributions as India finished with 278, taking an overall first innings lead of 95 runs. Ollie Robinson’s 5 for 85 was the highlight of England’s bowling performance. The pitch has been showing signs of easing up, as seen in the English opening stand late in the day on Friday, which was halted by rain.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the third day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (AP/PTI Photo)

After a James Anderson masterclass, India edged ahead, taking a formidable 95-run first-innings lead. Ravindra Jadeja once again showed his value as a genuine all-rounder and exhilaratingly, India’s tail wagged. Anderson’s 4/54 was a connoisseur’s delight. Ollie Robinson bagged his maiden five-for in Tests, but support around them was non-existent.

Mohammed Shami stayed with Jadeja during a 27-run eighth- wicket partnership. Then, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj added 33 runs for the last wicket to take India’s total to 278. England’s fielding was poor and Sam Curran, in particular, bowled too short at 130kph. Indian tail-enders accepted the favour gleefully.

Irrespective of conditions, Jadeja is un-droppable in this team. The left-hander had his share of luck, surviving a run-out opportunity on four. KL Rahul pushed a Robinson delivery in the cover region and a horrible mix-up ensued. Dan Lawrence had oodles of time, but his throw was nowhere near the target. Jadeja went on to score 56, hitting eight fours and a six off Anderson.

Over the last two years, he has been in glorious batting form, scoring 637 runs in 13 Tests at an average north of 53. This is a testament to his batting improvement. Jadeja came to long-form cricket predominantly as a front-foot player but the recent development in his back-foot game has been immense. [Read More]

Day 3 Highlights:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOB84rmkmnY]

 

