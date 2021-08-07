India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to impose dominance

India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the third day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (AP/PTI Photo)

After a James Anderson masterclass, India edged ahead, taking a formidable 95-run first-innings lead. Ravindra Jadeja once again showed his value as a genuine all-rounder and exhilaratingly, India’s tail wagged. Anderson’s 4/54 was a connoisseur’s delight. Ollie Robinson bagged his maiden five-for in Tests, but support around them was non-existent.

Mohammed Shami stayed with Jadeja during a 27-run eighth- wicket partnership. Then, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj added 33 runs for the last wicket to take India’s total to 278. England’s fielding was poor and Sam Curran, in particular, bowled too short at 130kph. Indian tail-enders accepted the favour gleefully.

Irrespective of conditions, Jadeja is un-droppable in this team. The left-hander had his share of luck, surviving a run-out opportunity on four. KL Rahul pushed a Robinson delivery in the cover region and a horrible mix-up ensued. Dan Lawrence had oodles of time, but his throw was nowhere near the target. Jadeja went on to score 56, hitting eight fours and a six off Anderson.

Over the last two years, he has been in glorious batting form, scoring 637 runs in 13 Tests at an average north of 53. This is a testament to his batting improvement. Jadeja came to long-form cricket predominantly as a front-foot player but the recent development in his back-foot game has been immense. [Read More]

Day 3 Highlights:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOB84rmkmnY]