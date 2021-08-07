India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to impose dominance

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England are trailing India by 70 runs in their second innings before the start of play on Day 4 in the India vs England Test in Nottingham on Saturday. Rain had the final say on day 3, with play being called off on the English openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns.
Earlier on Day 3, India bounced back from 205/7, riding on a masterful 84 by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja’s quickfire 56. The Indian lower order also chipped in with handy contributions as India finished with 278, taking an overall first innings lead of 95 runs. Ollie Robinson’s 5 for 85 was the highlight of England’s bowling performance. The pitch has been showing signs of easing up, as seen in the English opening stand late in the day on Friday, which was halted by rain.
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson