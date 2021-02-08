India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score:

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After England had posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara forged the only century-plus partnership of the innings but India still begin Day 4 321 runs behind with Washington Sundar on 33 and Ravichandran Ashwin on eight.

England off-spinner Dom Bess ripped the heart out of India’s middle order to reduce them to 257-6. The hosts need another 122 runs to avoid having to bat again if England enforce the follow-on in Chennai.