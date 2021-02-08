scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 08, 2021
Latest news
Live now

India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India take on England on Day 4 of the first Test of the series in Chennai

By: Sports Desk | February 8, 2021 8:00:06 am

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After England had posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara forged the only century-plus partnership of the innings but India still begin Day 4 321 runs behind with Washington Sundar on 33 and Ravichandran Ashwin on eight.

England off-spinner Dom Bess ripped the heart out of India’s middle order to reduce them to 257-6. The hosts need another 122 runs to avoid having to bat again if England enforce the follow-on in Chennai.

India v England Test Series 2021

1st Test, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 05 Feb, 2021

IND 257 / 6 (74.0)

vs

ENG 578 / 10 (190.1)

BatsmenRB
Washington Sundar33 68
Ravichandran Ashwin8 54
BowlersORWKT
James Anderson11.0 34 0
Jofra Archer16.0 52 2

Stumps: IND trail by 321 runs

Live Blog

India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd