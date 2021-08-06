India vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant look to take India into lead

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: KL Rahul (57*) and Rishabh Pant (7*) will resume their overnight partnership on Day 3 of the England vs India 1st Test in Nottingham on Friday. India currently trail England by 58 runs in the first innings. The day will start at 3:30 pm IST after a second day heavily interrupted by rain.
India were cruising until the stroke of Lunch, when Rohit Sharma was undone by a short ball by Ollie Robinson. As the clouds gathered after the break, Cheteshwar Pujara was snared by James Anderson and Virat Kohli fell for a first-ball duck to throw the game wide open. Ajinkya Rahane found a way to get himself out searching for a non-existent single. Having lost 4 wickets for 15 runs, KL Rahul will be looking to steady the ship along with Rishabh Pant as the day begins.
Playing XIs:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami.
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.