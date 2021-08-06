India vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant look to take India into lead

Virat Kohli, James Anderson and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 2. (Reuters)

Day 2 of the first Test sprang to life on either side of the lunch break. Rohit Sharma’s dismissal at the stroke of lunch left the door ajar for England. After the break, James Anderson did what James Anderson does – make life difficult for the best of batsmen.

Anderson bowled six overs in the morning, slipped out a couple of beauties, but Rohit and KL Rahul more or less blunted him, playing close to the body and playing late. Also, Anderson was about a foot short in terms of hitting the optimum English length. It changed post-lunch.

His length became fuller, he was making the ball to straighten after pitching and the zip was back. Cheteshwar Pujara shouldered arm and survived a leg-before decision against Ollie Robinson on DRS, but Anderson at the other end was relentless.

James AndersonEngland’s James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli on Day 2 on the 1st Test. (Reuters/Paul Childs) An inswinger pitched on the off stump and seamed away, taking the outside edge of Pujara’s bat to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. During his brief stay at the crease, India’s No.3 looked a tad edgy.

The lead-up to the battle royal had a big applause from a full house at Trent Bridge. Virat Kohli was walking out to bat. Anderson, his tail up, was waiting. The first round of the contest lasted just one delivery. The ball once again swung in before straightening. Kohli had to play the line, but the India captain stretched out a little to defend it.

Anderson set off for a high-octane celebration. Kohli walked back to the pavilion. “It’s always nice to get a world-class batsman out. (For me) it was just emotions coming out,” Anderson said after the day’s play. Two wickets on Thursday took his Test tally to 619, on a par with Anil Kumble. [READ MORE]