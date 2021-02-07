India vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Three Lions ready to roar to 600

India vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: India take on England on the third day of the Chennai Test.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England begin day three of the first Test against India at 555/8 with Jack Leach (6 not out) and Dom Bess (28 not out).

England ended day two with an intimidating total, built around Root’s 218 which was the result of a near nine-hour effort in which he faced 377 balls. Root became the first cricketer to score a double hundred in his 100th Test but more importantly, it was an innings that will be archived for future generations as a ready reference on how to play spin on Indian pitches.

India v England Test Series 2021 1st Test, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 05 Feb, 2021 ENG 559 / 8 (182.3) vs IND Batsmen R B Dom Bess 28 93 Jack Leach 9 35 Bowlers O R WKT Ishant Sharma 27.0 52 2 Jasprit Bumrah 32.0 83 2 Live: England won the toss and elected to bat.

England’s batsmen frustrated Indian bowling throughout the day. There was little help from the pitch, even with the odd low bounce. However, through the last session, there was more spin extracted from the surface.