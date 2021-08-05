India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: All eyes on Indian batting

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: All eyes will be on Indian batsmen on Day 2 after Indian pacers breathed fire in helpful conditions to dismiss a vulnerable England batting line-up for 183 and put their team in a strong position on day one of the first Test on Wednesday. In response, K L Rahul, playing his first Test in two years, and Rohit Sharma, took India to 21 for no loss at stumps, surviving 13 testing overs from England fast bowlers. Both will eye a solid start on Day 2.
On Day 1, Jasprit Bumrah (4/46), who was not at his best during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, was back in his element and ran through the opposition alongside his new-ball partner Mohammad Shami (3/28). Mohammad Siraj (1/48) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) also made the ball talk throughout the England innings lasting 65.4 overs, vindicating the team management’s decision to go for a four-pronged pace attack while leaving out premier spinner R Ashwin from the playing XI.
Playing XIs:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami.
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.