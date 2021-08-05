India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: All eyes on Indian batting

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the dismissal of England's Stuart Broad, right, during the first day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

So dominant were the Indian pacers that Jos Buttler, England’s most natural stroke-player, resembled a cat on a hot tin roof during his 18-ball duck. His dismissal hastened a batting collapse that saw the hosts lose six wickets for 22 runs to go deeper in the mire. Twenty-three more runs were added for the last wicket, limiting abject capitulation, as England’s first innings folded for 183. In response, India batted for about an hour and finished the day on 21 for no loss.

The England middle-order was on a free fall, but Sam Curran’s presence gave a 2018 déjà vu feeling. Line and length from the Indian bowlers, however, were much better than what they had offered three years ago. England were swung out.

Mohammed Shami triggered the collapse with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence inside four balls on either side of the tea break. The Nottingham sky became overcast and Jasprit Bumrah began to make the ball talk. He returned with four wickets and Shami bagged three. Shardul Thakur then removed Joe Root with a late reverse before making short work of Ollie Robinson. Save Root’s class, the England batting looked inept.

