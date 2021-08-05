scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 05, 2021
India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: All eyes on Indian batting

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Indian batsmen will eye a solid start on Day 2 to put India ahead in the first innings.

By: Sports Desk |
August 5, 2021 12:16:44 pm
India vs England TestIndia vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Indian bowlers put English side under pressure on Day 1.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: All eyes will be on Indian batsmen on Day 2 after Indian pacers breathed fire in helpful conditions to dismiss a vulnerable England batting line-up for 183 and put their team in a strong position on day one of the first Test on Wednesday. In response, K L Rahul, playing his first Test in two years, and Rohit Sharma, took India to 21 for no loss at stumps, surviving 13 testing overs from England fast bowlers. Both will eye a solid start on Day 2.

On Day 1, Jasprit Bumrah (4/46), who was not at his best during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, was back in his element and ran through the opposition alongside his new-ball partner Mohammad Shami (3/28). Mohammad Siraj (1/48) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) also made the ball talk throughout the England innings lasting 65.4 overs, vindicating the team management’s decision to go for a four-pronged pace attack while leaving out premier spinner R Ashwin from the playing XI.

Playing XIs: 

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

 

Live Blog

India vs England, IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: KL Rahul, playing his first Test in two years, and Rohit Sharma, took India to 21 for no loss at stumps, surviving 13 testing overs from England fast bowlers.

india vs england 1st test, india vs england nottingham test, r ashwin rested, shardul thakur, joe root, virat kohli reviews India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the dismissal of England's Stuart Broad, right, during the first day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

So dominant were the Indian pacers that Jos Buttler, England’s most natural stroke-player, resembled a cat on a hot tin roof during his 18-ball duck. His dismissal hastened a batting collapse that saw the hosts lose six wickets for 22 runs to go deeper in the mire. Twenty-three more runs were added for the last wicket, limiting abject capitulation, as England’s first innings folded for 183. In response, India batted for about an hour and finished the day on 21 for no loss.

The England middle-order was on a free fall, but Sam Curran’s presence gave a 2018 déjà vu feeling. Line and length from the Indian bowlers, however, were much better than what they had offered three years ago. England were swung out.

Mohammed Shami triggered the collapse with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence inside four balls on either side of the tea break. The Nottingham sky became overcast and Jasprit Bumrah began to make the ball talk. He returned with four wickets and Shami bagged three. Shardul Thakur then removed Joe Root with a late reverse before making short work of Ollie Robinson. Save Root’s class, the England batting looked inept.

