India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: ENG eye a mammoth 1st innings total

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England begin the second day of the first Test against India in Chennai on Saturday at a comfortable 263 for three. Root showed his mastery over slow bowlers during his 20th hundred and third in as many Tests.

The highlight of the England first innings was the 200-run partnership between Root and Sibley for the third wicket which put England in a strong position in the match after they batted first on a slow Chepauk pitch.

After reaching his ton, Root went on to 128 not out in 197 deliveries. He struck 14 fours and a six. Dom Sibley scored 87 as the pair added 200 runs for the third wicket. Root became the ninth batter to score a hundred in his 100th test, joining compatriots Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart.