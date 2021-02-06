scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 06, 2021
India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: ENG eye a mammoth 1st innings total

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Day 1 of the Chennai Test has been dominated by England batsmen

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 6, 2021 9:16:43 am

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England begin the second day of the first Test against India in Chennai on Saturday at a comfortable 263 for three. Root showed his mastery over slow bowlers during his 20th hundred and third in as many Tests.

The highlight of the England first innings was the 200-run partnership between Root and Sibley for the third wicket which put England in a strong position in the match after they batted first on a slow Chepauk pitch.

After reaching his ton, Root went on to 128 not out in 197 deliveries. He struck 14 fours and a six. Dom Sibley scored 87 as the pair added 200 runs for the third wicket. Root became the ninth batter to score a hundred in his 100th test, joining compatriots Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart.

India v England Test Series 2021

1st Test, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 05 Feb, 2021

ENG 263 / 3 (89.3)

vs

IND

BatsmenRB
Joe Root128 197
BowlersORWKT
Ishant Sharma15.0 27 0
Jasprit Bumrah18.3 40 2

Stumps: ENG 3-263

Live Blog

India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score:

09:16 (IST)06 Feb 2021
09:11 (IST)06 Feb 2021
Hello and welcome

Welcome to the Live Blog of India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 live blog where the hosts have set an eye on a bigger first innings total. The Chepauk pitch had nothing much for the bowlers on Day 1 but Indians are hoping for some help for spinners from today. 

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

