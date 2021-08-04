India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Kohli’s men brace for tough English Test

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 1: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli who scored 134 runs in the five Tests in 2014 and turned the table with 593 runs i n 2018.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Virat Kohli-led Team India is facing England in the red ball cricket as the first Test of the five-match series starts in Nottingham today.

India have been a formidable side at home where they have demolished one opposition after another on spinner-friendly pitches and their lion-hearted efforts in Australia have added to the legend. But if one looks at this team’s performance in England, India have lost 11 out of 14 Tests across the last three tours with Mahendra Singh Dhoni being captain in two of them. Kohli was a part of the 2014 team when it lost 1-3 and the then vice-captain had a torrid time with the bat. He came back determined in 2018, scored truckloads of runs but a poor team choice at the Lord’s and one bad batting session in Southampton meant that under him, India lost 1-4.

As the Indian captain walks out with his band of men against a side that has two artists of red Dukes at work in James Anderson and Stuart Broad.