India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Kohli’s men brace for tough English Test

Wednesday, August 04, 2021
August 4, 2021 1:05:26 pm
India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Virat Kohli-led Team India is facing England in the red ball cricket as the first Test of the five-match series starts in Nottingham today.

India have been a formidable side at home where they have demolished one opposition after another on spinner-friendly pitches and their lion-hearted efforts in Australia have added to the legend. But if one looks at this team’s performance in England, India have lost 11 out of 14 Tests across the last three tours with Mahendra Singh Dhoni being captain in two of them. Kohli was a part of the 2014 team when it lost 1-3 and the then vice-captain had a torrid time with the bat. He came back determined in 2018, scored truckloads of runs but a poor team choice at the Lord’s and one bad batting session in Southampton meant that under him, India lost 1-4.

As the Indian captain walks out with his band of men against a side that has two artists of red Dukes at work in James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

virat kohli, kohli, anderson, james anderson, mumbai test, india vs england, ind vs eng, india vs england test series, ind vs eng tests, cricket news, sports news Virat Kohli vs James Anderson rivalry will be on display during the five-match Test series.

Season 3 of a high-profile cricket rivalry is loading against the backdrop of Olympics fervour. Virat Kohli versus James Anderson is a battle within the battle and its outcome might well impact the result of the five-Test series between India and England, which begins at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Back in 2014, when Anderson dismissed Kohli for fun during the latter’s first Test series in England, mental health breakdowns weren’t en vogue in sport. A tally of 134 runs in five Tests was an all-time low for Kohli and much later, he spoke about how his mind bled during and after the tour. “I have gone through a phase in my career where it was the end of the world. I just didn’t know what to do, what to say to anyone, how to speak, how to communicate.”

Mentally, Kohli fought as the lone ranger, didn’t buckle under pressure and returned strong. Four years later, in England, he scored 593 runs in five Tests, including two hundreds and three half-centuries. It also restored parity in the battle of the two greats. Read more

