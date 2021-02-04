India vs England 1st Test, Chennai Weather Forecast Report: Will it rain in Chennai?

India vs England (Ind vs ENG) 1st Test, Chennai Weather Forecast: International cricket returns to India after a year-long COVID-19 break and it couldn’t have been bigger than a series against a world-class side which is led by a modern-day great in Joe Root. Root would be playing his 100th Test match and the team also features the most respected new ball attack in contemporary cricket besides having the game’s best all-format all-rounder.

The English side is coming off the back of 2-0 series triumph against Sri Lanka, while the Indian side have a 2-1 historic win against Australians.

Weather: As per weather forecast, Chennai will not have rain during the first Test as the city will be hot and sultry on all five days. Since English side have played in Sri Lanka last, they won’t have any problem in getting acclimatised with the Chennai weather. The Chennai weather will be conducive to reverse swing and the hot weather will provide spinner with some help from the surface.

Pitch: With no cricket match been played on the Chepauk stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the curator has gone ahead with a pitch which has a healthy covering of grass two days before the match. “The track is expected to be a perfect Test surface – one that will assist the seamers on the first morning and then will be a good surface to bat on for the next couple of days and then, it will start breaking to assist the spinners,” curator V Ramesh Kumar was quoted as saying.