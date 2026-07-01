India vs England 1st T20I Playing 11: IND get Varun boost but will Vaibhav get look in?

India (IND) vs England (ENG) 1st T20I Playing 11 Today Match, Team Prediction, Full Squad: The two teams last met in a high-scoring T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai, where India managed to hold onto a 253-run total by just seven runs.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 1, 2026 03:25 PM IST
India vs England 1st T20I, Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get the nod for his debut today?India vs England 1st T20I, Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get the nod for his debut today? (BCCI)
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India vs England 1st T20I Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: World champions India will aim to bounce back from a stinging first series defeat to Ireland last week as they meet England in the first T20I today at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

ALSO READ | India vs England 1st T20I Live streaming and telecast: When and where to watch

The two teams last met in a high-scoring T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai, where India managed to hold onto a 253-run total by just seven runs. While the outside noise grows for the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top of the order, Shreyas Iyer’s India are likely to steer clear of the temptation for now and rejig their positions of strength in the bowling department. Returning from an injury, Varun Chakaravarthy is expected to line up as one of the two spinners, with Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav holding the pace pack.

ALSO READ | Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should not make his India debut in 1st T20I vs England

India are expected to continue with the same batting order, despite the indifferent form of wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, skipper Iyer and vice-captain Tilak Varma.

India vs England 1st T20I – Predicted XIs

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England confirmed XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

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IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
India Squad: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

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