India vs England 1st T20I Playing 11: IND get Varun boost but will Vaibhav get look in?

India vs England 1st T20I, Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get the nod for his debut today? (BCCI)

India vs England 1st T20I Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: World champions India will aim to bounce back from a stinging first series defeat to Ireland last week as they meet England in the first T20I today at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

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The two teams last met in a high-scoring T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai, where India managed to hold onto a 253-run total by just seven runs. While the outside noise grows for the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top of the order, Shreyas Iyer’s India are likely to steer clear of the temptation for now and rejig their positions of strength in the bowling department. Returning from an injury, Varun Chakaravarthy is expected to line up as one of the two spinners, with Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav holding the pace pack.