India vs England 1st T20I Live streaming and telecast: When and where to watch

India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: After a stunning 0-2 defeat to Ireland, Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will aim to make a quick recovery as they move to England for an extensive five-match T20I series, starting Wednesday.

A poor batting display in an unusual setting in Belfast proved to be India’s undoing. There will be eyeballs fixed on India’s playing XI, potentially in sight of a princely debut of a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The pressure will be on Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson to find their mojo in Sooryavanshi’s presence, despite having shone in India’s World Cup-winning campaign.