India vs England 1st T20I Live streaming and telecast: When and where to watch

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India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: After a stunning 0-2 defeat to Ireland, Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will aim to make a quick recovery as they move to England for an extensive five-match T20I series, starting Wednesday.
A poor batting display in an unusual setting in Belfast proved to be India’s undoing. There will be eyeballs fixed on India’s playing XI, potentially in sight of a princely debut of a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The pressure will be on Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson to find their mojo in Sooryavanshi’s presence, despite having shone in India’s World Cup-winning campaign.
ALSO READ | Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should not make his India debut in 1st T20I vs England
When to watch India vs England first T20I?
The first India vs England T20I is due to begin at 5:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST) on July 1, Wednesday.
Where is the 1st India vs England T20I being played?
The first India vs England T20I will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street today.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs England 1st T20I?
The live telecast of the India vs England 1st T20I will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the India vs England 1st T20I live streaming today?
The live streaming of the India vs England 1st T20I will be available on both the SonyLIV app and website as well as the JioHotstar app and website today.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.