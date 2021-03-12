India vs England 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Can Virat Kohli draw first blood?

India vs England 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: The Narendra Modi Stadium will host all the five matches.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: After completing a momentous Test series, India and England resume hostilities in a five-match T20I series starting Friday at the newly-named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A series win for either team will be a boost for their confidence ahead of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India. England are the current occupants of the ICC’s No.1 ranking in T20I cricket with India sitting just below. A 4-1 series win or better for India will see them rise to the top spot on the ladder, with England slipping down.