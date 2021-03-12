India vs England 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Can Virat Kohli draw first blood?

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: After completing a momentous Test series, India and England resume hostilities in a five-match T20I series starting Friday at the newly-named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
A series win for either team will be a boost for their confidence ahead of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India. England are the current occupants of the ICC’s No.1 ranking in T20I cricket with India sitting just below. A 4-1 series win or better for India will see them rise to the top spot on the ladder, with England slipping down.
Much like the 2019 World Cup, India head into the 2021 T20 World Cup with a similar quandary: Who should bat at number four? Should they go with Shreyas Iyer or do they give Suryakumar Yadav a long rope? Or should they stick with Manish Pandey? And since IPL 2021 is round the corner, what if another batsman emerges and complicates the picture further? | READ MORE |
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the first T20I between India and England! After defeating the visitors 3-1 in the recently-concluded Test series, the Virat Kohli-led team aims to continue their domination against the Eoin Morgan-led side.