India vs England, 1st ODI: Suresh Raina returns after three years

Suresh Raina has returned to India XI after three years. (Source: Reuters) Suresh Raina has returned to India XI after three years. (Source: Reuters)

India’s three-match ODI series against England got underway on Thursday with the first match taking place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Having won the toss, Virat Kohli chose to field first and announced his team changes from the T20 series that India won 2-1. By winning the toss and putting England in to bat, Kohli has put the pressure on England to come up with a big score.

Among the team changes, Suresh Raina has been included in the playing XI by India in his first ODI since 2015. The last time Raina played for India in ODIs was back in October 2015 against South Africa. Since then, Raina has been out of the 50-over side but has once again found his way in following commendable performances in the T20s where he made a comeback earlier in the year against South Africa.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has failed to recover from a stiff back and his place has been taken by Sidharth Kaul who is making his debut. Earlier, in the third T20, Kaul had made his debut in the shortest format as well.

For England, Alex Hales has been ruled out with a side injury and his place has been taken by Ben Stokes.

Engand playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd