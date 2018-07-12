Follow Us:
India vs England: Virat Kohli leads India for 50th time in ODIs with highest win percentage

Virat Kohli took over the role as the captain in limited overs cricket in January 2017 after the resignation of MS Dhoni from the post.

As India gear up to take on England in the first ODI at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, India skipper Virat Kohli achieves yet another milestone. The 29-year old will play his 50th ODI as the captain. He becomes the 7th Indian captain do so. In his tenure, Kohli has recorded a win percentage of 77.55 in ODIs, which is the best for a captain, who has captained the side for 25-plus matches in the format.

The right-hand batsman has won 38 out of 49 ODIs as the captain, which a joint-record Kohli shares with former West Indies captain David Lloyd and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting.

Kohli took over the role as the captain in limited overs format in January 2017, following the resignation of Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the post. His first international series as ODI captain was against England at home, which India won by 2-1.

Meanwhile, seamer Siddarth Kaul made his international debut for India in the 50-over format. He became the 221st player to debut for India.

India started off their tour against England on a positive note winning the 3-match T20I series 2-1. The two teams will now square off in 3-match ODI series and 5-match Test series.

