Gabbar roars back before debutants Krunal, Prasidh steal show as India beat England in 1st ODI by 66 runs

England were off to a blistering start in their chase before Prasidh Krishan got a breakthrough, after which England lost 10 wickets for 116 runs. (Reuters)

Shikhar Dhawan fell just two runs short of his century in India’s total of 317 before Krunal Pandya (fastest 50 by ODI debutant) and Prasidh Krishna (best ODI figures on debut for an Indian) stole the show as England collapsed in the chase to lose by 66 runs.

Though Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy put on 135 in a little over 14 overs, England lost 10 wickets within 116 runs from there as the seamers broke through the England middle order.

Krunal – who smashed the fastest fifty on ODI debut in history – and Prasidh Krishna – who became the first ever Indian to take 4 wickets in his first ODI shone on debut as England were knocked out for 251 in the 43rd over.

The 25-year-old Krishna’s figures were the best by an Indian debutant as England’s innings ended at 251 in 42.1 overs. “It didn’t start off well, and they came hard at us because we bowled poorly, but we had belief,” said the Karnataka bowler, who had drawn high praise from skipper Virat Kohli long before making the squad.

For England, opener Jonny Bairstow top-scored with a 66-ball 94. His 135-run opening stand with Jason Roy (46) put England in a commanding position before their it all unravelled for the visitors.

Earlier put in to bat, India produced a solid batting performance. Opener Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with a 98-run effort, while skipper Virat Kohli (56), K L Rahul (62 not out) and debutant Krunal Pandya (58 not out) notched up half centuries.

Dhawan and Kohli shared a second wicket partnership of 105 runs that laid the foundation for Rahul and Pandya to accelerate.

The Pandya-Rahul combination put together 112 runs for the sixth wicket. Later, Pandya, a left-arm spinner, also picked up a wicket.

Brief Scores:

India: 317 for 5 in 50 overs

England: 251 all out in 42.1 overs (Jonny Bairstow 94, Jason Roy 46, Prasidh Krishna 4/54, Shardul Thakur 3/37, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/30).

