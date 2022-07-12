India vs England 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI: Will Suryakumar Yadav bat at No 3, if Virat Kohli misses out?

India Tour of England 1st ODI Playing XI Prediction: Virat Kohli is likely to miss the first ODI against England at the Oval on Tuesday after sustaining a groin strain during the third T20 International.

The extent of Kohli’s niggle is still not known, but the Indian team management wouldn’t mind giving the 33-year-old veteran a break so that he is available for the next two games at Lord’s (July 14) and Manchester (July 17).

PTI has reported that Kohli didn’t travel from Nottingham to London in the team bus and the reason could be a stopover to get a medical check-up done to assess his condition.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav might bat at No 3.

On the other hand, England will be looking to avenge their T20I series loss. The inclusion of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow will boost England’s batting strength.

India vs England 1st ODI Match Details: India vs England, 1st ODI will be played at Kennington Oval, London on July 12.

India vs England 1st ODI Pitch Report: The surface at Oval is expected to help the batters. However, there could be some assistance for the spinners. The average first-innings score on this wicket is 270. The team batting doesn’t enjoy good records here. They have a winning percentage of 40 on this track.

India vs England 1st ODI Weather Report: According to weather.com, temperatures will hover around 19° Celcius on the matchday. There are no chances of rain during the match hours.

India vs England 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI:

India (Predicted Playing XI): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel/Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

England (Predicted Playing XI): 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 David Willey, 10 Brydon Carse/Reece Topley, 11 Matt Parkinson.

India vs England 1st ODI Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.