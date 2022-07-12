India vs England 1st ODI, London Weather Forecast, Pitch Report: Will it rain at Oval?

India vs England 1st ODI, London Weather Forecast, Pitch Report: India’s high-risk play helped them win the series against England and considering that the ODIs have become an extension of the shortest format, skipper Rohit Sharma sees no reason why his team should back down from that approach.

England redefined the way ODI cricket was played and their dominant run culminated with the World Cup trophy back in 2019. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that India’s fresh outlook towards the shorter formats is inspired by the English template.

The three games will be the only 50-over contests India will feature in before the T20 World Cup but Rohit asserted they still hold a lot of importance

As per weather.com, temperatures in London will hover around 31 degrees Celcius during the day and fall to 20 degrees Celcius at night. The sky will be cloudy during the day and night. The chances of rain are 1% during the whole day. The humidity will be around 43% during the day and rise to 49% at night.

India vs England 1st ODI Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.