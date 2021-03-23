India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Suryakumar Yadav has got the ODI call after his impressive show in debut T20I against England. (PTI)

India vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: India take on world champion England in a three-match ODI series starting with the 1st ODI on Tuesday. The three-match ODI series to be held behind closed doors in Pune at the fag end of the sojourn offers little context and relevance, with back-to-back T20 World Cups pencilled in before the next 50-over showpiece event in 2023.

Details of the India vs England 1st ODI match:

When and what time will India vs England 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs England 1st ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday (March 23).

Which channel will broadcast India vs England 1st ODI match live in India?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.