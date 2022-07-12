IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Toss coming up soon, Virat Kohli doubtful

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Updated: July 12, 2022 4:52:01 pm
India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England vs India begins in the ODI format now. The ENG vs IND ODI series will witness 3 games. The ENG vs IND 1st ODI will take place on July 12 (Tuesday) at Kennington Oval Stadium in London.

India will be led by Rohit Sharma in ENG vs IND ODI series. Jos Buttler will lead England in the series. Recently, India outplayed England in the T20I series by winning 2 games out of 3 and grabbing the series victory.

16:52 (IST)12 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Kohli in the team huddle!

16:48 (IST)12 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Stat Alert

- Average 1st inns score in the Oval ODIs: 291
- England won 8 of their last 10 D/N ODIs at The Oval
- Root registered 44+ in 5 of his last 6 H2H ODIs
- Prasidh took 2+ wickets in 6 of his last 7 ODIs

16:47 (IST)12 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: SKY speaks

"I think am really happy with how things went about in the T20Is. There was a slight opportunity to take the team across the line (in the third T20I), it was very close, but a good learning for me going forward. It was important to take that positive road, I wasn't thinking about anything else. I wanted to be fearless, really happy with that knock."

16:43 (IST)12 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Fans raise concerns before the game
16:42 (IST)12 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Virat Kohli in The Oval

16:39 (IST)12 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: What's in store for Buttler

The ODI series will be Buttler's first since taking over as white-ball skipper from Eoin Morgan. After the T20 disappointment, the hosts will be eager to bounce back strongly. Buttler himself will be looking to make the big scores he is known far, having failed in the T20s. England will be bolstered with the return of their star players Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, the hero of Birmingham Test win of the hosts.

16:36 (IST)12 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Here come the teams
16:30 (IST)12 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Hello and Welcome

World Champions England will face India in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval, London. While the Three Lions have already conceded the T20I series, they will now look to better their performance in the 50-over format. The return of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Joe Root will also be a big boost for the home team. For India, veterans Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Shami also return to the squad. With no predictions of rain, we should be in for a good game! Stay tuned for live updates.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

