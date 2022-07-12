IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Toss coming up soon, Virat Kohli doubtful

India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England vs India begins in the ODI format now. The ENG vs IND ODI series will witness 3 games. The ENG vs IND 1st ODI will take place on July 12 (Tuesday) at Kennington Oval Stadium in London.
India will be led by Rohit Sharma in ENG vs IND ODI series. Jos Buttler will lead England in the series. Recently, India outplayed England in the T20I series by winning 2 games out of 3 and grabbing the series victory.
- Average 1st inns score in the Oval ODIs: 291
- England won 8 of their last 10 D/N ODIs at The Oval
- Root registered 44+ in 5 of his last 6 H2H ODIs
- Prasidh took 2+ wickets in 6 of his last 7 ODIs
"I think am really happy with how things went about in the T20Is. There was a slight opportunity to take the team across the line (in the third T20I), it was very close, but a good learning for me going forward. It was important to take that positive road, I wasn't thinking about anything else. I wanted to be fearless, really happy with that knock."
The ODI series will be Buttler's first since taking over as white-ball skipper from Eoin Morgan. After the T20 disappointment, the hosts will be eager to bounce back strongly. Buttler himself will be looking to make the big scores he is known far, having failed in the T20s. England will be bolstered with the return of their star players Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, the hero of Birmingham Test win of the hosts.
World Champions England will face India in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval, London. While the Three Lions have already conceded the T20I series, they will now look to better their performance in the 50-over format. The return of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Joe Root will also be a big boost for the home team. For India, veterans Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Shami also return to the squad. With no predictions of rain, we should be in for a good game! Stay tuned for live updates.