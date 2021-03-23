India vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Pune pitch a paradise for batting

India vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Struggling opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the focus in a spoilt-for-choice Indian team when it takes on world champion England in a three-match ODI series starting on Tuesday with the visitors eyeing a positive end to their tour after Test and T20 debacles. The series is particularly important for the 35-year-old Dhawan, who failed to make an impact in the first T20 in Ahmedabad before warming the benches the remaining two games which India won.

He is expected to open the innings along with seasoned campaigner Rohit Sharma, who was in blistering form in the T20 series and would be keen to carry on in the same vein.

For the Indian team, the series would be an extension of its preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year. The 50-over-format, in general, remains low priority in 2021 with no major tournaments around the corner.