India vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Pune pitch a paradise for batting

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Struggling opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the focus in a spoilt-for-choice Indian team when it takes on world champion England in a three-match ODI series starting on Tuesday with the visitors eyeing a positive end to their tour after Test and T20 debacles. The series is particularly important for the 35-year-old Dhawan, who failed to make an impact in the first T20 in Ahmedabad before warming the benches the remaining two games which India won.
He is expected to open the innings along with seasoned campaigner Rohit Sharma, who was in blistering form in the T20 series and would be keen to carry on in the same vein.
For the Indian team, the series would be an extension of its preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year. The 50-over-format, in general, remains low priority in 2021 with no major tournaments around the corner.
Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have been handed their caps. Looked like Hardik gave the cap to Krunal.
"A very good pitch for batting, looks a beauty and there's an even covering of grass," observes Ajit Agarkar.
So after the T20 series, India and England lock horns in the 50-over format. Fast bowler M Prasidh Krishna, spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya and top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav received maiden call-ups to India’s one-day squad on Friday for their three-match series against England, which begins next week. One stat which works in favour of the home team is that India have beaten England in their last 5 bilateral men's ODI series at home.