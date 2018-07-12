India vs England, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav’s six-for engulfs England at Trent Bridge

Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of 6/25 in 10 overs. (Source: AP) Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of 6/25 in 10 overs. (Source: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav has been in superb form on this UK tour as he has now picked up 18 wickets in five matches across the limited overs format. The chinaman showed his class on Thursday after he scalped six England wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Trent Bridge to return with figures of 6/25 in 10 overs. England who were asked to bat first by Virat Kohli started the proceedings in an aggressive manner as they scored 71 in the first 10 overs without losing any wickets.

Kohli then handed tha ball to Kuldeep in the 11th over and the spinner delivered straight away. He removed a dangerous-looking Jason Roy for 38 on the second delivery of his first over. Roy tried to reverse sweep a tossed up delivery from Kuldeep but failed to connect the shot properly and gave an easy catch to Umesh Yadav who was stationed at cover. The left-hander then got rid off Test captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the same over trapping both of them in front of the stumps. Root was undone for 3 while Bairstow was sent back for 38.

The on-field umpire though had given Bairstow not out but Kuldeep insisted Kohli to review the decision and it worked for India. The hawk-eye showed that the ball would have hit the stumps and the decision was overturned to declare Bairstow out.

Wickets continue to tumble for England and they were reduced to 105/4 before Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes came together and stitched a partnership of 93 runs for the fifth wicket. Kuldeep once again got into the act and picked up the wickets of Buttler, Stokes and David Willey in a span of 18 runs to complete his six-for.

Buttler tried to guide a delivery to on-side but gave a catch to MS Dhoni behind the stumps. Later, Stokes tried to reverse sweep the delivery from Kuldeep but debutant Siddarth Kaul who was stationed at backward point dived to his right and grabbed the ball to complete the catch. Kuldeep had now completed his maiden five-wicket haul but he wasn’t done yet. He bowled a tossed up delivery to Willey who took the aerial route after pulling it but only to find a fielder in the deep. KL Rahul took a good catch in the deep to give Kuldeep his sixth wicket. With that, he became the first left-arm wrist spinner to take a 6-for in ODIs.

England were eventually bundled out for 268.

