India vs England 1st Test, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India need 84 runs to win

India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: It was an engrossing duel between Test cricket's second most successful pacer, Anderson and Kohli on the second day when the Indian skipper was dropped twice off the bowler on 21 and 51 by Dawid Malan. Kohli went on to score 149 and was batting on 43 not out in India's second innings score of 110 for 5 with the visitors still needing 84 more to win first Test. Anderson rued his side's poor catching and said England need to take their chances against a batsman of Kohli's calibre. "I've been encouraged the way I've bowled at him (Kohli) in this game so far, found the edge a few times in the first innings. On another day I could have got him for 20, and then we're not talking about how brilliant he is," Anderson said last night. "You can't drop Virat Kohli on 21, because he's one of the best players in the world, and he'll capitalise on that and which he did. We could have been in a much different position now. We've just got to go away and know we can get him. No one is invincible in world cricket. We can get him out," he said.