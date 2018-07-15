India vs England: Virat Kohli’s wicket was turning point of the game, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Moeen Ali. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Moeen Ali. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

England picked up a 86-run win over India in the 2nd ODI at Lord’s and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes that the fall of skipper Virat Kohli at 46 was the game-changing moment. The visitors were asked to chase a total of 323 after England’s Joe Root scored his 12th ODI century. The 26-year old showed terrific resilience along with David Willey in the death overs, and the duo added 83 runs together to push England after they were reeling at 239/6. But in replty, India were all out for 236 in their 50 overs, as the hosts levelled the series at 1-1.

Speaking to reporters at the post-match press conference, Chahal said that India suffered a setback with Kohli getting out in the middle of a good partnership witrh Suresh Raina. “I think the turning point was the wicket of Virat Kohli because a good partnership was going on. When you chase 322, you need wickets in the end,” the 27-year old said.

The right-arm bowler further went on to praise England spinners for tightening screws in the middle overs. “I also think their spinners bowled well. “The way Moeen started, the boundaries weren’t coming. We could only get one or two runs and the asking rate was climbing, so there was pressure on the batsmen. You can say their spinners bowled well in the middle over,” he said.

Talking about the surface, Chahal said that the ball was not getting as much turn in the first innings, as it did later on in the match. “I think as a team, we conceded 20-25 runs too many at the death. But the credit should go to Willey and Root too because they batted so well in the end. It was a different, slow pitch. If you bowled slow, the batsmen were able to play it easily. When we bowled, there wasn’t as much turn as there was in the second innings,” he said.

Chahal further went on to talk about his bowling strategies regarding varying his pace in the death voers. “When I bowled a couple of overs, I found it to be a bit slow. So I decided to vary my pace on it and keep bowling full because it is a slow wicket, there are more chances of going for runs with short-pitched bowling. So I wanted to keep it wicket-to-wicket, because if the batsman misses, I have chances of taking wickets,” he said.

With the series levelled at 1-1, India and England will meet for the deciding ODI match next week on Tuesday.

