WATCH: Virat Kohli laughs after claiming rare wicket on final day of practice match

After a half-century during the practice match between India and Cricket Australia XI, skipper Virat Kohli impressed with the ball as he picked up a wicket against the hosts on Saturday. The practice match, ahead of the four-match Test series between the two countries, ended in a draw after Murali Vijay slammed a century on the last day of the match.

Kohli on Saturday took a rare yet crucial wicket to get rid of centurion Harry Nielsen as the visitors struggled in fielding. The left-handed batsman tried to loft Kohli over on-side but instead gave a simple catch to Umesh Yadav at mid-on. Kohli looked extremely happy with himself and his celebration proved the same.

Openers Lokesh Rahul and Murali Vijay also contributed on the final day, putting up an opening stand of 109 after Cricket Australia XI kept them on the field for more than 151 overs, finally getting dismissed for 544 with a first innings lead of 186.

Vijay slammed an unbeaten century off 118 balls and hit 26 runs off Jake Carder (0-41) in one over to race to his hundred.

India finished on 211 for two with the four-day non-first class match ending in a draw.