India vs Cricket Australia XI Highlights: Practice match ends in draw

Ind vs CAXI Practice Match, India vs Cricket Australia XI Highlights: India openers Lokesh Rahul and Murali Vijay had useful outings on the final day of their only warm-up match on Saturday in a confidence booster ahead of next week’s opening test against Australia.

Rahul, who was dismissed for three in the first innings, made a stroke-filled 62, hitting eight fours and a six in his knock after an opening stand of 109. Vijay, dropped for the home two-test series against West Indies, scored 129, his innings studded with 16 fours and five sixes. He smashed off-spinner Jake Carder for 26 in an over to reach his hundred.