India vs Cricket Australia XI Highlights: Practice match ends in draw

Ind vs CAXI Practice Match, India vs Cricket Australia XI Highlights: India openers Lokesh Rahul and Murali Vijay had useful outings on the final day of their only warm-up match on Saturday in a confidence booster ahead of next week’s opening test against Australia.
Rahul, who was dismissed for three in the first innings, made a stroke-filled 62, hitting eight fours and a six in his knock after an opening stand of 109. Vijay, dropped for the home two-test series against West Indies, scored 129, his innings studded with 16 fours and five sixes. He smashed off-spinner Jake Carder for 26 in an over to reach his hundred.
STUMPS
Murali Vijay is dismissed for 129 off 131 balls. And that's stumps at the SCG as India and the CA XI draw after the visitors posted 211/2 in their second innings.
Murali Vijay slams century
Murali Vijay slams century in 118 balls. Goes from 74 to 100 in one over. In his last 17 balls, Vijay has made 53 runs. IND 174/1
Vijay 50
Murali Vijay brings up 50 against Cricket Australia XI. He has looked in control for the most part, making the most of his elevation back to opener due to the injury to Prithvi Shaw,
WICKET
D Arcy Short claims the first wicket of the day as KL Rahul departs for 62. Hanuma Vihari is promoted at no 3. Looks like Vihari will play the first test as a batting all-rounder.
100 run partnership
KL Rahul and Vijay bring up a partnership stand of a century in the 29th over. Vijay approaching his half century as well. Been a comfortable outing so far for the opening pair.
Rahul 50
Opener KL Rahul comes up with half-century with two consecutive boundaries off Dan Fallins. Batting on 52 off 80 balls. This is his second innings 50.
TEA
TEA BREAK: India trail by 123 runs, reach 63/0 in 19 overs on Day 4. Both the Indian openers look solid and steady as the second session comes to an end. Rahul 35*, Vijay 27*
50 up for India
India cross the 50 run mark after Cricket Australia XI put up a score of 544. Vijay and Rahul remain unbeaten in that session of play as India reach 63-0 in 19 overs. Rahul 35 off 60, Vijay 27 off 54. Vijay, batting for the first time in this match, has looked solid. Rahul's played some good shots but almost threw his wicket away at the end. We are close to tea now.
India batting
India are batting and are 22/0 in the second innings after Cricket Australia XI put up 544.
Second innings
Rahul and Vijay open the batting for India in their second innings.
CAXI put up 544
CA XI posts a first innings total of 544, going into bowl with a lead of 186 runs. Jasprit Bumrah stole the show at the start of Day 4, taking just seven balls to work his way into the tour match, knocking over Coleman's stumps.
Ind vs CAXI LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the practice match between India and Cricket Australia ahead of the four-match Test series between the two countries. A largely frustrating outing for most of the Indian bowlers was made worse for the team by batting sensation Prithvi Shaw's injury setback on the third day of the tour game against Cricket Australia XI here.