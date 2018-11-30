India vs Cricket Australia XI Practice Match Day 3: Tough day for Indian bowlers turns worse with Prithvi Shaw injury

In what was a bad fielding day for India, the visitors faced an injury blow with Prithvi Shaw ruled out of the first Test, as Cricket Australia XI were 356/6 in 102 overs at stumps on Day 3 of the practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

After India posted 358 on Thursday, the hosts responded by ending the day trailing India by just two runs. But what hurt the Virat Kohli-led side the most was Shaw’s ankle injury, which will see him missing the Adelaide Test starting on December 6. The youngster rolled over his left ankle while attempting to take a catch and looked in pain before being taken to the hospital where lateral ligament damage to his left ankle was confirmed.

Opener D’Arcy Short gave a flying start to CAXI with his 74 runs off 91 balls with Max Bryant (62), Harry Nielsen (56 not out) and Aaron Hardie (69 not out) adding half-centuries to help the hosts recover.

CAXI ended the first session of the day at 178/2 with Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami claiming the wickets of Bryant and Short respectively, breaking the 114-run opening stand.

Shami came into his own after Lunch, picking two more wickets during the day’s proceedings. Cricket Australia XI lost four wickets for 21 runs in the second session to reach the tea break at 246/6 after Jake Carder was bowled and Jonathan Merlo (3) was caught behind. Meanwhile, Ashwin ran out Param Uppal for 5 runs and Umesh Yadav had Whiteman caught behind for 35.

Half-centuries by Hardie and Nielsen and a wicketless final session put the hosts back in the driver’s seat as India looked in trouble at the end of the third day.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 358 all out in 92 overs

Cricket Australia XI: 356/6 in 102 overs (D’Arcy Short 74, Max Bryant 62, Mohammed Shami 3/67).