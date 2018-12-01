Toggle Menu
India vs Cricket Australia XI Highlights: Murali Vijay slams century as practice match ends in a draw

India vs Cricket Australia XI Practice Match Highlights: Murali Vijay struck a confident hundred on the final day of the practice match between India and Cricket Australia XI while KL Rahul scored a half-century as the match ended in a draw on Saturday.

India vs Cricket Australia XI: Murali Vijay slammed a century on Saturday in the practice match.

CAXI ended their innings on 544 runs in 151.1 overs as India struggled in the bowling department after the visitors had scored 358 runs, giving the Australians a big lead. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma sent down a majority of overs in the morning session as India tried their fifth bowling option in Hanuma Vihari.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who had earlier posted a half-century, also tried his hand at bowling, claiming a rare wicket of Harry Nielsen, who slammed a hundred off 170 balls, including nine fours.

Vijay played to prove a point on the fourth day of the match as he returned after being dropped mid-way through the England tour. The opener slammed an unbeaten century off 118 balls, hitting 26 runs off Jake Carder in one over to race to his hundred.

Rahul also contributed with the bat as he made a confident 62, hitting eight fours and a six in his knock after an opening stand of 109. Hanuma Vihari came out at number three and finished unbeaten at stumps.

India made 211/2 in 43.4 overs in their second innings against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground to end the match in a draw.

