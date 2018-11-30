India vs Cricket Australia XI Highlights: India made to toil in the field

India were made to work hard in the field on the third day of the practice match against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. A wicketless final session of play, helped by Aaron Hardie (69) and Harry Nielsen (56), took the hosts to 356/6 at stumps – to trail India by 2 runs. Earlier on the second day, India were bowled out for 358 runs with five fifties coming at the top of the order while three players were dismissed for nought at the bottom. Mohammed Shami emerged as India’s highest wicket-taker on the day with three scalps while Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin took one wicket each.

For India, there was reason for concern off the field of play too with Prithvi Shaw getting injured on the deep mid-wicket boundary while trying to take a catch. His desperate attempt at preventing a six saw him roll over on the left ankle only to be carried off by physiotherapist Patrick Farhart and member of the Indian support staff. He was then taken to a hospital for scans where it emerged he had a “lateral ligament injury” which ruled him out of the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Opener D’Arcy Short top-scored for Cricket Australia XI with 74 runs off 91 balls, inclusive of 11 fours. Max Bryant (62), Nielsen (56 not out) and Hardie (69 not out) were the others to score half-centuries in response to India’s first innings score.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami proved to be expensive in the early stages of the day as they began by conceding a boundary each and then going at nearly at six runs per over in the first hour.

Ashwin took the first wicket of the Cricket Australia XI innings as he bowled Bryant in the 19th over to break the 114-run opening wicket stand. Short, then gloved behind off Shami before the lunch break.

Post Lunch, India put in a better showing as Shami and Yadav both bowled improved second spells while Jake Carder (38) and Sam Whiteman (35) added 60 for the third wicket. Shami proved useful with the older ball, picking two more wickets during the day. Carder was bowled, while Jonathan Merlo (3) was caught behind before tea. CA XI lost four wickets for 21 runs in the second session to reach Tea at 246/6. Ashwin ran out Param Uppal for 5 runs, while Yadav had Whiteman caught behind for 35.

Nielsen and Hardie put India through the paces with a 122-run stand in the final session. India tried a few other bowling options with Hanuma Vihari bowling nine overs and Virat Kohli also coming on for two overs.

India 1st Innings: 358 all out lead Cricket Australia XI: 356/6 in 102 overs (D’Arcy Short 74, Max Bryant 62, Mohammed Shami 3/67) by 2 runs.