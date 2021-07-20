India vs County XI Warm-up Match Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

Team India will play a three-day warm-up First Class match against an assorted County XI from Tuesday onwards. (BCCI,EnglandCricket)

India vs County XI Three-Day Warm-up Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India’s Test squad will take on a County XI comprising some top First Class cricketers from England in a three-day warm-up match at the Emirates Riverside Stadium from Tuesday onwards. This match, which has been accorded First Class status, will be leading up to the five-match Test series between India and hosts England which begins on August 4.

Squads:

Indians: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R. Ashwin, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav; Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Unavailable for India: Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant and Abhimanyu Easwaran (standby) are in isolation while Shubman Gill is injured.

County Select XI: Will Rhodes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwell, Ethan Bamber, James Bracey, Jack Carson, Zak Chappell, Haseeb Hameed, Lyndon James, Jake Libby, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, James Rew, Rob Yates.

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗗𝗔𝗬 🆚 County XI v @BCCI

🏟️ Emirates Riverside

🏆 Three-day warm up

📺 Durham Cricket Youtube

⌚️ 11am GMT – 4:30pm IST Remember to subscribe ⤵️ — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 20, 2021

India vs County XI Warm-up Match details:

Where and what time will the India vs County XI Warm-up Match start?

The India vs County XI Warm-up Match will start at 16:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday (July 20) at Emirates Riverside Stadium.

Which channel will telecast India vs County XI Warm-up Match?

The India vs County XI Warm-up Match will not be telecast live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs County XI Warm-up Match?

The India vs County XI Warm-up Match will be streamed live on Durham Cricket’s YouTube channel.