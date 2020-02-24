WT20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav’s spin, Shafali Verma’s slog prove too much for Bangladesh

Poonam Yadav picked 3 wickets in the match against Bangladesh. (Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup) Poonam Yadav picked 3 wickets in the match against Bangladesh. (Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup)

After proving her mettle in the tournament opener, Poonam Yadav once again rattled through the Bangladesh middle-order to help India notch up their second victory in World T20. Her clinical spell of 3/18 in four overs helped India clinch an 18-run win in Perth on Monday. Apart from Poonam, it took some hitting from 16-year-old Shafali Verma to help India post a respectable 142/6 on the board.

TOSS: Bangladesh women won the toss and elected to field first

1st INNINGS: The new opening pair of Shafali and wicketkeeper-batswoman Taniya Bhatia failed to get the desired start the team would have hoped for. Taniya was quickly removed on 2 by Salma Khatun but some marvellous hitting by her opening partner Shafali set the platform to post a good total on the board. However, Bangladesh fought their way back into the contest and despite the quick start, India at one stage were languishing at 111/5 in the 17th over.

Veda Krishnamurthy’s late blitz saved the day for India as her quick 20 off 11 balls helped India reach 142 at the end of 20 overs.

2nd INNINGS: With the onus once again on the bowlers, seamer Shikha Pandey started off by removing Shamima Sultana in her first over. Despite the poor start, Bangladesh maintained the composure but it was Poonam, who once again stood up to the task and turned the match into India’s favour. Poonam received great support from her teammates, in particular Shikha, who finished with an economical spell that included a couple of wickets.

Apart from a steady 39-run second-wicket stand between Murshida Khatun and Sanjida Islam, Bangladeshi batswomen failed to resist Poonam’s sharp spin and could only manage 124/8 at the end.

GAME CHANGER: Shafali’s 17-ball 39 helped India take command in the initial phase of the contest. Her knock laid the platform for other batters to impose a stiff target for the opposition, but India could only manage 142 in the end, which eventually proved substantial to topple Bangladesh. She was also named as the player of the match for her contribution.

“Since Mandhana wasn’t around, I wanted to take the responsibility to stay around and give India a good start. I’ve been practising hitting the ball hard and I would like to bring the team more success in the future. I’d like to continue doing this, help India win matches and ultimately win us the World Cup,” the 16-year-old said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Brief Score:

India: 142/6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 39; Salman Khatun 2/25, Panna Ghosh 2/25) | Bangladesh: 124/8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 35; Poonam Yadav 3/18)

