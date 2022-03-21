India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India Women vs Bangladesh Women INDW vs BANW World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women’s World Cup league match on Tuesday.

India’s problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up.

The bowling looked rather flat against the Aussies, who attacked and put pressure from ball one. The move to drop an extra bowling option in Deepti Sharma and bring back batter Shafali Verma also did not work.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who roared back to form with the bat, is yet to be used as an off-spinner in the competition.

It remains to be seen if Shafali will be persisted with for the crucial contest and Yastika Bhatia returns at the top to open alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Where is the the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh?

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time does the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh start?

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will start at 6:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6.00 AM.

Which TV channels will telecast the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh?

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will telecast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the LIVE score and updates here at indianexpress.com.