India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch?

India vs Bangladesh (IND W vs ban W) Women’s T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Their confidence on a high after the impressive win over title-holders Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to carry forward the momentum against a plucky Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Monday. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav’s magical spell helped India beat Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener on Friday but the Indian side can’t afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

When is India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World T20 match?

India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World T20 will start from 16:30 PM IST on Monday (February 24).

Where will India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World T20 match be played?

W.A.C.A, Perth will host the India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World T20 match.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World T20 match live?

India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World T20 match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World T20 match live streaming online?

Hotstar will provide the live streaming for India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World T20 match.

Squads:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana(w), Ayasha Rahman, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun(c), Nahida Akter, Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary

