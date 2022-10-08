scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN T20 Match

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming Live Cricket Streaming, TV channel, time in IST.

IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh wome's Asia cup India vs Bangladesh wome's Asia cup Live Streaming: India eye a strong comeback after loss to Pakistan.

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian women’s team led by Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to take on Bangladesh after a historic loss to Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup at Sylhet. The Indian team has won three of the last four games in the cup and the side will be hoping to forget the defeat to Pakistan and make a comeback with a win over third-placed Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming details:

When is India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Where is India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time does India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begin?

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begins at 01:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

Advertisement

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs Bangladesh squads

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and KP Navgire.

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shohely Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam

 

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 12:44:32 pm
Next Story

FMS Delhi achieves 100% summer internship placement, highest stipend at Rs 3.02 lakh

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 08: Latest News