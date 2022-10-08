India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN T20 Match

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian women’s team led by Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to take on Bangladesh after a historic loss to Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup at Sylhet. The Indian team has won three of the last four games in the cup and the side will be hoping to forget the defeat to Pakistan and make a comeback with a win over third-placed Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Streaming details:

When is India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Where is India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time does India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begin?

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begins at 01:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs Bangladesh squads

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and KP Navgire.

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shohely Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam