India big favourites in Women’s Asia Cup semis; Bangladesh have nothing to lose

Eight summers ago, India and Bangladesh lined up in Kuala Lumpur for the Women’s Asia Cup final and 240 deliveries later, it was the underdogs who reached the summit, claiming their maiden — and still only — continental title.
India had hit the depths and in the days that followed, this newspaper reported a rift between the players and coach Tushar Arothe, one that ended in his resignation.
The India that Bangladesh will face in the semifinals of the 2026 Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday bears little resemblance to the team from 2018, save for its three surviving pillars — captain Harmanpreet Kaur, deputy Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. Bangladesh will not meet a team without an ICC trophy to its name but the reigning 50-over world champions.
What remains unchanged is Bangladesh’s thinking going into the match. After the 2018 final, then-captain Salma Khatun had said: “We did not have anything to lose. We could only gain. But India had a lot to lose.”
India go into Thursday’s fixture on the back of three victories so convincing that the tournament has the complexion of a heavyweight being tossed into a ring of bantams. Pakistan were slayed, and not a drop of sweat was shed. Thailand and Hong Kong were never expected to be competitive anyway.
Yet for those who know where to look, cracks remain.
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At the T20 World Cup earlier this year, the opening partnership between Mandhana and Shafali Verma accounted for 45.4 percent of India’s runs. At this Asia Cup, that percentage has swollen to 62.6. Since the start of the year, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh and Deepti have combined for just 477 T20I runs across 40 innings — fewer, collectively, than Shafali’s 543 from 19 innings alone.
Vote of confidence
A question on the middle order’s fragility in the pre-match press conference was hence warranted. Shafali acknowledged the concerns, but affirmed the trio will come good.
“There have been a few bad days, but they are all very good players. They are good batters. Bharti and Richa are great finishers who have done really good things in the middle order. I’m sure they will do well (in the upcoming matches).”
One of India’s openers has scored a half-century in the last two T20Is against Bangladesh, and they would prefer the streak to continue. Bowling, meanwhile, is the least of India’s worries — no side has found an answer for their spin trio, who have claimed 20 wickets at a combined cost of 79 runs.
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With their batting being found out by the United Arab Emirates — the team mustering only 103/7 — Bangladesh would have to produce a significantly improved display to pose any challenge to India. Sharmin Akhter, the only batter who scored north of 25 against the hosts, sounded confident. “If you think this is a pressure game, you will feel pressure. The way I look at it, it is a pleasure to get to play against India, because to be champions, you have to beat top teams like them.”
Should she back her words, she would be the first player from her country to do so. If not, she will join a long list of cricketers who promised to do their best against India before discovering that the best was not good enough. Either way, she, and Bangladesh, don’t have anything to lose. India does.
Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting.
Professional Background
Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world.
Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career.
Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey.
Recent Notable Articles (2025)
His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments:
Golf and Athlete Ventures:
"In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends.
"Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India.
Cricket and World Cups:
"How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025).
"Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match.
"IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025).
Thought Pieces and Policy:
"Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket.
"Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024).
Olympic Sports:
"Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024).
Topics of Interest
Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More