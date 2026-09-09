India big favourites in Women’s Asia Cup semis; Bangladesh have nothing to lose

A lot has changed since 2018.

Eight summers ago, India and Bangladesh lined up in Kuala Lumpur for the Women’s Asia Cup final and 240 deliveries later, it was the underdogs who reached the summit, claiming their maiden — and still only — continental title.

India had hit the depths and in the days that followed, this newspaper reported a rift between the players and coach Tushar Arothe, one that ended in his resignation.

The India that Bangladesh will face in the semifinals of the 2026 Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday bears little resemblance to the team from 2018, save for its three surviving pillars — captain Harmanpreet Kaur, deputy Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. Bangladesh will not meet a team without an ICC trophy to its name but the reigning 50-over world champions.

What remains unchanged is Bangladesh’s thinking going into the match. After the 2018 final, then-captain Salma Khatun had said: “We did not have anything to lose. We could only gain. But India had a lot to lose.”

India go into Thursday’s fixture on the back of three victories so convincing that the tournament has the complexion of a heavyweight being tossed into a ring of bantams. Pakistan were slayed, and not a drop of sweat was shed. Thailand and Hong Kong were never expected to be competitive anyway.

Yet for those who know where to look, cracks remain.

Story continues below this ad

At the T20 World Cup earlier this year, the opening partnership between Mandhana and Shafali Verma accounted for 45.4 percent of India’s runs. At this Asia Cup, that percentage has swollen to 62.6. Since the start of the year, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh and Deepti have combined for just 477 T20I runs across 40 innings — fewer, collectively, than Shafali’s 543 from 19 innings alone.

Vote of confidence

A question on the middle order’s fragility in the pre-match press conference was hence warranted. Shafali acknowledged the concerns, but affirmed the trio will come good.

“There have been a few bad days, but they are all very good players. They are good batters. Bharti and Richa are great finishers who have done really good things in the middle order. I’m sure they will do well (in the upcoming matches).”

One of India’s openers has scored a half-century in the last two T20Is against Bangladesh, and they would prefer the streak to continue. Bowling, meanwhile, is the least of India’s worries — no side has found an answer for their spin trio, who have claimed 20 wickets at a combined cost of 79 runs.

Story continues below this ad

With their batting being found out by the United Arab Emirates — the team mustering only 103/7 — Bangladesh would have to produce a significantly improved display to pose any challenge to India. Sharmin Akhter, the only batter who scored north of 25 against the hosts, sounded confident. “If you think this is a pressure game, you will feel pressure. The way I look at it, it is a pleasure to get to play against India, because to be champions, you have to beat top teams like them.”

Should she back her words, she would be the first player from her country to do so. If not, she will join a long list of cricketers who promised to do their best against India before discovering that the best was not good enough. Either way, she, and Bangladesh, don’t have anything to lose. India does.