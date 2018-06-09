India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN T20 Match

India vs Bangladesh, Women’s Asia Cup Final T20: India take on Bangladesh. India vs Bangladesh, Women’s Asia Cup Final T20: India take on Bangladesh.

India Women beat arch-rivals Pakistan women by seven wickets on Saturday to storm into the final of the Asia Cup. This was India’s fourth win of the tournament with the solitary defeat coming against Bangladesh whom they will once again face in the finals. Earlier in the tournament, Bangladesh took advantage of a complacent India to beat them by seven wickets and snap India’s unbeaten record in the Asia Cup. Hence, in the finals the ‘Women In Blue’ need to be wary of their rivals and bring out their best. Here is all you need to know of the all-important clash.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH WOMEN’S ASIA CUP FINAL LIVE SCORE

When is Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match?

Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match will take place on Sunday, June 10, 2018. This will be India’s sixth match of Women’s Asia Cup.

Where is Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match?

Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

What time does Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match begin?

Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match begins at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match?

Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match?

Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Women’s Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh, match?

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav

Bangladesh Women Squad: Sharmin Sultana(w), Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Salma Khatun(c), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Lily Rani, Panna Ghosh, Jannatul Ferdus

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd