India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch semi-final match today?

Here is a look at all the details that you need to know as Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India face Nigar Sultana's Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup semi-final today.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readSep 10, 2026 10:43 AM IST
India face Bangladesh in the 2026 Women's Asia Cup semi-final in Dubai. (BCB)India face Bangladesh in the 2026 Women's Asia Cup semi-final in Dubai. (BCB)
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India will aim to continue their dominant run towards another Women’s Asia Cup title when they take on Bangladesh in the semi-final contest today.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s have recorded a flawless run in terms of results so far, beating Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan by convincing margins in the group stages. On the other hand, Bangladesh had an iffy run in group B, finishing second behind Sri Lanka. India hold a superior head-to-head record against Bangladesh, winning 21 of their 24 previous meetings in the format.

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Streaming Info

When will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final match take place?

India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final match against Bangladesh will take place on Thursday, September 10, starting at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final match be held?

The India vs Bangladesh semi-final match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final match?

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The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final match?

The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat.

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Bangladesh Women Squad: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farjana Easmin, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Ritu Moni.

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