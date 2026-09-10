India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch semi-final match today?

India face Bangladesh in the 2026 Women's Asia Cup semi-final in Dubai. (BCB)

India will aim to continue their dominant run towards another Women’s Asia Cup title when they take on Bangladesh in the semi-final contest today.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s have recorded a flawless run in terms of results so far, beating Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan by convincing margins in the group stages. On the other hand, Bangladesh had an iffy run in group B, finishing second behind Sri Lanka. India hold a superior head-to-head record against Bangladesh, winning 21 of their 24 previous meetings in the format.

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Streaming Info

When will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final match take place?

India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final match against Bangladesh will take place on Thursday, September 10, starting at 8:00 PM IST.