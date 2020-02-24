India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Score: Shafali goes berserk

India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup Live Updates: India hope to win their second Group A encounter. (Source: ICC) India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup Live Updates: India hope to win their second Group A encounter. (Source: ICC)

India vs Bangladesh Women’s (INDW vs BANW) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: After shocking the defending champions in the tournament opener, India will look to continue their momentum against Bangladesh in their second match of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Perth on Monday.

India women successfully defended their paltry total of 132 on Friday against Australia due to their superior bowling performance, spearheaded by Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey. Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma also played their part with the bat. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be hoping to open their account in the tournament on a positive note with former Indian wicketkeeper Anju Jain as their coach. The WACA pitch might help them stun India again as they did in the final of the Asia Cup in 2018 where they won by three wickets.