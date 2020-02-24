Follow Us:
Monday, February 24, 2020
India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Cricket Score: Shafali goes berserk

India vs Bangladesh Women's (INDW vs BANW) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: Salma Khatun won the toss and decided to field first.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 24, 2020 4:57:05 pm
India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup Live Updates: India hope to win their second Group A encounter. (Source: ICC)

India vs Bangladesh Women’s (INDW vs BANW) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Live Score Updates: After shocking the defending champions in the tournament opener, India will look to continue their momentum against Bangladesh in their second match of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Perth on Monday.

India women successfully defended their paltry total of 132 on Friday against Australia due to their superior bowling performance, spearheaded by Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey. Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma also played their part with the bat. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be hoping to open their account in the tournament on a positive note with former Indian wicketkeeper Anju Jain as their coach. The WACA pitch might help them stun India again as they did in the final of the Asia Cup in 2018 where they won by three wickets.

Live Blog

India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates:

Highlights

    16:57 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    SIX!

    SIX! Jemimah Rodrigues this time as she dances down the wicket and clears the long-off fence with ease for her first maximum. This is sheer class from the two Indian batters.  IND 47/1 in 4.5 overs

    16:47 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Shafali in the party mood

    The sheer amount of disrespect being shown by Shafali here to Jahanara Alam. She swats her to long-off for a maximum, and then repeats that same shot for another four, and then attacks through long-off for a two. And then she finishes with a mighty boundary straigth down the ground. Shafali races to 29* from just 11 balls. INDW are 34/1 after 3 overs.

    16:41 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    SIX! WICKET!

    Her fourth ball of the innings, and the sixteen-year-old has hit her second six already. Shafali Verma gets on her knee and hits that slog-sweep high over long-on. But Salma Khatun makes amends as she removes Taniya with a brilliant stumping. Nigar Sultana with the dismissal. The batswoman walks away for 2. INDW are 16/1 after 1.5 overs.

    16:37 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Shafali starts big

    In Smriti Mandhana's absence, Taniya Bhatia is opening with Shafali Verma. Jahanara Alam starts the proceedings with the ball, and the first ball is a dot. But, fifth ball of the over, Shafali starts the party early on her second ball as she slams the ball straight out of the park. INDW are 8/0 after the first over.

    16:20 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Brimming with hope
    16:12 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Bangladesh Women Playing XI

    Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana (w), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (c), Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter

    16:09 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    No Mandhana this time around

    "Smriti Mandhana is out due to viral fever, and Richa Ghosh comes in for her," says India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

    16:09 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    India Women Playing XI

    Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

    16:05 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    BANW opt to bowl first

    Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun won the toss and decided to field first.

    16:01 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Can Poonam spin a web again?

    Just a recap — after setting a target of 133, India restricted Australia and defeated them by 17 runs in Sydney on Friday. Poonam Yadav came out all guns blazing as she registered a match-winning figures of 4/19. | READ MORE | 

    15:53 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    The Tigresses have hopes in their hearts
    15:45 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the match between India and Bangladesh in a Group A encounter of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Can India maintain their momentum after defeating Australia in the opener? Stay tuned!

    SQUADS

    India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

    Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (c), Fahima Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana Joty, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Sanhida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza Tul Kubra.

