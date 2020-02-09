India, Bangladesh players physically clash after U-19 World Cup finals

India and Bangladesh players collide after the finals. (Source: Twitter) India and Bangladesh players collide after the finals. (Source: Twitter)

Cricket, a gentleman’s sport, can also turn ugly at times and a similar episode was witnessed after Bangladesh’s historic win over India at the U19 World Cup finals in Potchefstroom. Moments after Bangladesh clinched their maiden U-19 World Cup trophy an altercation was witnessed among a few players from both the Indian and Bangladesh camp.

As soon as the match ended, it became tense with Bangladeshi players rushing to the ground and most of them still displaying aggressive body language.

In fact, one India player rushed to confront and pushed a Bangladeshi player who had allegedly said uncharitable things and it was coach Paras Mhambrey seen calming his boys.

As of now, it’s not yet sure which party initiated the ugly episode, but it definitely tarnished the reputation of the sport.

Amazing scenes here in Potchefstroom as Bangladesh pull off a miraculous victory and are the u/19 world champions.. well fought india.. standard of cricket today and throughout this tournament has been world class.. congrats Bangladesh #U19WorldCup #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JD7re0KLo2 — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) February 9, 2020

What happened in the contest?

After dismantling the Indian batsmen, Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali and Parvez Emon put up a great fight back with the bat to guide their team to this historic win.

Chasing a paltry 178, Bangladesh got off to a spectacular start with the opening pair of Emon and Tanzid Hasan adding 50 runs in just 9 overs. However, Ravi Bishnoi’s introduction in the attack led to Bangladesh’s downfall, as the spinner scalped four wickets in his 10-over quota. However, his effort was not enough as a resilient 43 from 77 balls by the Bangladeshi skipper and Emon’s valuable 47-run contribution paved the way for Bangladesh’s victory.

On a slow pitch at Potchefstroom, the Indian team were bowled out for 177 in 47.2 overs. This is the first time India have been bowled out in 13 innings. After a slow start, the Indian team slowly upped the ante with half-centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal leading from the front. However, after his dismissal, India fell like nine pins losing their last seven for just 21 runs. Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and elected to field first.

