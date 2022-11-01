India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Playing XI tip-off: Pant, Chahal to get starts, Axar Patel to return in place of Deepak Hooda

India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Playing XI tip-off: India will be looking to steady the ship after their 5-wicket loss against South Africa on Sunday when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Bangladesh are level on points with India in the table with both teams having 4 each. India, however, have an edge in run rate which puts them in the second place just above the Bangla Tigers. This is a must win game for India, who will be hoping to put the South Africa defeat behind them. To do that, they might ring in a few changes to their playing XI.

Rishabh Pant in for Dinesh Karthik

Wicket-keeper batsman and finisher-designate Dinesh Karthik is likely miss the encounter against Bangladesh as he has not yet recovered from a back spasm that he incurred during the game against South Africa. Though he has not been fully ruled out and came for practice on Tuesday, Rishabh Pant is likely to replace him.

Karthik was injured during the back end of the South Africa game. At the start of the 16th over of the game, he was holding his back and grimacing in pain which led to Pant getting called in from the dressing room to replace him. Coach Rahul Dravid said that Karthik had a spasm after he jumped for the ball but did not completely rule out his involvement. But all signs point to the fact that the veteran player, who has scored just 7 runs in his two innings, might be given rest while Pant takes over from him. If that’s a permanent decision or a temporary one, that we will find out as the tournament progresses.

Yuzvendra Chahal might get a chance in place of Ravichandran Ashwin

Even though Ravichandran Ashwin has a good record against Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan, he might be rested in favour of Yuzvendra Chahal against the Bangla Tigers. With 89 wickets in 65 appearances, second only to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the blue, Chahal is yet to make his T20 World Cup debut for India and this might be the place for him to have an impact. The Adelaide pitch is one of the more spinner-friendly pitches with the bowlers having enough freedom to pitch the ball up. This is where India would hope Chahal comes into the play.

Axar Patel back in place of Deepak Hooda

The Deepak Hooda experiment will likely be put on pause for the Bangladesh game as Axar Patel will probably make his return to the team after sitting the South Africa game out. With Rishabh Pant expected to start, the number 5 position will be his for the taking and Hooda will have to sit out. Patel, meanwhile, has done a far better job from the 6th or 7th position. He is also useful as a spin bowler and has been a wicket taking option for team India in the recent past so in all likelihood, his all round abilities will get the nod against Bangladesh on Wednesday.