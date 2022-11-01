India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35th, Live Streaming Details: India take on Bangladesh in match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

As far as the points table is concerned, India are at two while Bangladesh are in the third spot in second in Group 2’s points standings, behind South Africa.

The venue for the ground is Adelaide and is generally known to be batter friendly. This is also Virat Kohli’s favorite ground.

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain.

Here’s all you need to know about the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Wednesday, November 2 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time is the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The India vs BangladeshT20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 12 match on the internet in India?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed