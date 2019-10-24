Toggle Menu
‘Hard on Shahbaz Nadeem’: Twitter reacts to India squad announcements

Shahbaz Nadeem, who made his debut for India vs South Africa, registering figures of 2/18 and 2/22, finds no place in the Test team to take on Bangladesh. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dubey get call-ups to the T20I squad.

Shahbaz Nadeem made his debut for India in the Test series vs South Africa (PTI Photo)

India’s squad announcements for the Bangladesh series was met with some excitement – for new arrivals Sanju Samson and Shivam Dubey – and some disappointment over the exclusion of Shahbaz Nadeem.

Nadeem, who made his debut for India in the recent Test series vs South Africa, finds no place in the Test team to take on Bangladesh despite having done well. He had figures of 2/18 and 2/22 in two innings on debut.

Sanju Samson, who got an India call-up after a four-year gap, and Shivam Dubey were wished well for having made it to the T20I squad.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the tour.

The Virat Kohli-led rampaging Indian Test unit will play two matches against Bangladesh starting from November 14.

