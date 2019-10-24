‘Hard on Shahbaz Nadeem’: Twitter reacts to India squad announcements

India’s squad announcements for the Bangladesh series was met with some excitement – for new arrivals Sanju Samson and Shivam Dubey – and some disappointment over the exclusion of Shahbaz Nadeem.

Advertising

Nadeem, who made his debut for India in the recent Test series vs South Africa, finds no place in the Test team to take on Bangladesh despite having done well. He had figures of 2/18 and 2/22 in two innings on debut.

Hard on Shahbaz Nadeem but he was brought in as a replacement. He has done what good players do; has shown his value and will be easier to pick the next time. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2019

Regarding Shahbaz Nadeem: Wonder if the management felt two left-arm orthodox spinners would be a luxury, given Bangladesh play so much of that variety. In that sense, better off not picking Nadeem as he can play for his state rather than warming the bench like Pant & Gill. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) October 24, 2019

Whattt, no Nadeem in the Test squad ? — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) October 24, 2019

Sanju Samson, who got an India call-up after a four-year gap, and Shivam Dubey were wished well for having made it to the T20I squad.

Happy to see @IamSanjuSamson rewarded for his recent run of scores. Two of Samson, Rahul, Shreyas and Manish Pandey will probably play and it is good that they all have runs behind them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2019

This is well & truly through the gap by @IamSanjuSamson!!! Congratulations on being picked in the T20 squad. Soft hands, nimble feet and hopefully a sane head…go Sanju grab ur moment, long overdue. @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 24, 2019

So both Sanju Samson and Pant are in the team and KL has kept wickets for Karnataka in Vijay Hazare. This is the talking point as India plays Bangladesh. If KL keeps well he can pip the other two for the world T20 next year. Pant and Samson are both exciting though. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 24, 2019

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the tour.

The Virat Kohli-led rampaging Indian Test unit will play two matches against Bangladesh starting from November 14.