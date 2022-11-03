scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

India vs Bangladesh: Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of fake fielding, says could have been a five-run penalty

In the seventh over of Bangladesh's chase, Virat Kohli faked a throw, which as per the law the 'deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter' can cost five runs to the fielding side as a penalty.

India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup, Nurul hasan, Virat Kohli, Cricket news, fake fielding, Virat Kohli fake fielding, cricket newsIndia's Virat Kohli, left, shakes hands with Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan following their T20 World Cup cricket match in Adelaide, Australia (AP)

After their narrow five-run loss against India, Bangladesh batter Nurul Hasan said the on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown missed an incident of ‘fake fielding’ from Virat Kohli in the seventh over his side’s chase.

In the seventh over of the chase, when Bangladesh were cruising, Litton Das played a shot towards the deep off-side, and as Arshdeep Singh sent in the throw, Virat Kohli, standing at the point faked a shy on the stumps. It went unnoticed by the umpires and the Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton didn’t point it out.

“We all saw that it was a wet ground. Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise,” Nurul told reporters after the match.

As per Cricket’s Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, prohibits the “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter”, and if an incident is deemed to be a breach, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as dead ball, and award the batting side five runs.

There were some eyebrows raised even when once South Africa’s wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock ran out the Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman with some smart trickery. Zaman was returning to the striker’s end for the second run when de Kock, who was advancing towards the stumps, signalled to the other end, as if he were telling the bowler to collect the throw at his end, which made Zaman turn around to look where de Kock’s finger was pointing. To his horror, the ball was already well on its way to de Kock who quietly removed the bails and chuckled.

In another incident during the 16th over of the match, Bangladesh bowler Hasan Mahmud bowled a short ball and umpire Marais Erasmus gave it a no ball. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, was gesturing for a no as soon as it was bowled. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan then had a chat with Virat Kohli and both went back to their positions after sharing a laugh.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:33:16 am
