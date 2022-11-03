India vs Bangladesh: Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of fake fielding, says could have been a five-run penalty

After their narrow five-run loss against India, Bangladesh batter Nurul Hasan said the on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown missed an incident of ‘fake fielding’ from Virat Kohli in the seventh over his side’s chase.

In the seventh over of the chase, when Bangladesh were cruising, Litton Das played a shot towards the deep off-side, and as Arshdeep Singh sent in the throw, Virat Kohli, standing at the point faked a shy on the stumps. It went unnoticed by the umpires and the Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton didn’t point it out.

@imVkohli was spotted distracting a #Bangladeshi batsman by doing “fake fielding” As per the law, #India was supposed to be given 5 runs penalty for such a shameful act by Kohli. The on-field umpires didn’t even care to recheck and instantly denied taking any action.#INDvsBAN‼️ pic.twitter.com/2qc4bU9NC8 — Nayon Sorkar 🇧🇩 #ClimateJustice (@NayonSorkarBD) November 2, 2022

“We all saw that it was a wet ground. Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise,” Nurul told reporters after the match.

As per Cricket’s Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, prohibits the “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter”, and if an incident is deemed to be a breach, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as dead ball, and award the batting side five runs.

I’ve got to say: the blag that Quinton De Kock played on Fakhar Zaman by getting him run out was the greatest bit of cricket ****housery that I’ve ever seen in my life! 😂😂😂😂😂 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XJUAyuFnK4 — Abu Eesa Niamatullah (@Niamatullah) April 4, 2021

There were some eyebrows raised even when once South Africa’s wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock ran out the Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman with some smart trickery. Zaman was returning to the striker’s end for the second run when de Kock, who was advancing towards the stumps, signalled to the other end, as if he were telling the bowler to collect the throw at his end, which made Zaman turn around to look where de Kock’s finger was pointing. To his horror, the ball was already well on its way to de Kock who quietly removed the bails and chuckled.

In another incident during the 16th over of the match, Bangladesh bowler Hasan Mahmud bowled a short ball and umpire Marais Erasmus gave it a no ball. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, was gesturing for a no as soon as it was bowled. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan then had a chat with Virat Kohli and both went back to their positions after sharing a laugh.