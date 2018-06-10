India vs Bangladesh T20 Highlights: Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets to clinch Women’s Asia Cup

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Highlights: Bangladesh won the Asia Cup. (Source: PTI) India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Highlights: Bangladesh won the Asia Cup. (Source: PTI)

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Highlights: Bangladesh got off to a flying start with both the openers, Shamima Sultana and Ayasha Rahman scoring runs at a fast pace in the powerplay overs. The duo took their side to 35/0 in 6 overs at the end of powerplay. Poonam Yadav dismissed both the openers packing in the next over and brought India bacl into the match. She later dismissed Fargana Hoque, taking her third wicket, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 55/3. Nigar Sultana and Rumana Ahmed added 50 runs together to take their side closer to the target. Needing 9 runs in the final over, Bangladesh lost Ahmed via run out, but kept their nerves to take the double in the final ball to pull of a historic win.