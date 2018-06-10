India vs Bangladesh T20 Highlights: Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets to clinch Women’s Asia Cup

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 Highlights: Bangladesh got off to a flying start with both the openers, Shamima Sultana and Ayasha Rahman scoring runs at a fast pace in the powerplay overs. The duo took their side to 35/0 in 6 overs at the end of powerplay. Poonam Yadav dismissed both the openers packing in the next over and brought India bacl into the match. She later dismissed Fargana Hoque, taking her third wicket, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 55/3. Nigar Sultana and Rumana Ahmed added 50 runs together to take their side closer to the target. Needing 9 runs in the final over, Bangladesh lost Ahmed via run out, but kept their nerves to take the double in the final ball to pull of a historic win.
Live Blog
India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup T20 Highlights: Bangladesh created history be defeating six-time Asia Cup champions India in the final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 by 3 wickets. In a low-scoring thrilling contest, India set up Bangladesh the total of 113 runs to win with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 52 runs. Chasing down the total, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Poonam Yadav taking four wickets. But the side kept their nerves and went on to win the match in the final over of Kaur.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Harmanpreet Kaur: "The pressure game, and we had tyo control our nerves. We had to bat the situation and play to our skills. There was nothing much in the wicket. Credit goes to Bangladesh. They were excellent. There was hold on the wicket, and theree were very few areas for the medium pacers. But the spinners did a good job. It was not a decent total, but we fought til the end so the credit goes to the bowlers."
CONGRATULATIONS TO BANGLADESH FROM ALL AROUND FOR THE HISTORIC WIN!
BANGLADESH HAVE CREATED HISTORY! THEY BEAT 6-TIME ASIA CUP CHAMPIONS INDIA BY 3 WICKETS TO CLINCH THE ASIA CUP TROPHY!
Bangladesh are the only team to win the Women's Asia Cup other than India. It has been an absolutely thrilling contest between the two sides and this has brought India's unbeaten-streak in the tournament to a halt. Terrific match!
Harmanpreet Kaur to Jahanara Alam - SHE HAS DONE IT FOR BANGLADESH. TERRIBLE FIELDING EFFORT FROM INDIA.
BANGLADESH BEAT INDIA BY 3 WICKETS TO WIN ASIA CUP!
Harmanpreet Kaur to Rumana Ahmed - Single. Bangladesh need 2 to win in 1 ball. And Rumana is run out. BAN 110/7
Harmanpreet Kaur to Sanjida Islam - GONE! Caught by Veda just near the boundary. BAN 110/6. Need 3 runs to win in 2 balls.
Harmanpreet Kaur to Rumana Ahmed - Single. 3 needed on 4
Harmanpreet Kaur to Rumana Ahmed - Single. 3 needed on 4
Harmanpreet Kaur to Rumana Ahmed - FOUR! Ahmed plays it inside out! 4 needed on 4.
Harmanpreet Kaur to Rumana Ahmed - FOUR! Ahmed plays it inside out! 4 needed on 4.
Harmanpreet Kaur to Sanjida Islam - She steps up and takes a single. 8 runs to win in 5 balls.
Deepti Sharma gives away 4 runs in her over. Bangladesh need 9 runs to win in 6 balls.
100 up for Bangladesh, and Bangladesh now need 13 runs to win in 12 balls. 5 wickets still in hand. Crucial over this one from Deepti Sharma. Can she win it for India?
GONE! Harmanpreet Kaur gets her first wicket after being hammered for 6 runs in two balls. This match is turning into a thriller. Fahima Khatun departs. Bangladesh are 96/5. Need 17 to win in 15 balls
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur comes into the attack with Bangladesh needing 23 runs to win in 18 balls. She has given away 6 runs in two balls with Fahima Khatun scoring a boundary and a double in two balls. Not a good start.
A look at Poonam Yadav figures shows that she has been absolutely lethal in the final. Terrific spell from her. But has she done enough to win it for India?
Poonam Yadav - 4 overs 0 maidens 9 runs 4 wickets 2.25 economy
GONE! Poonam Yadav gets her fourht wicket as Nigar Sultana departs for 27. Yadav bowled the delivery above the waist but the replays showed that Sultana had stepped way too out of the crease. The catch was taken by Deepti Sharma. BAN 83/4.
Expensive over this one from the veteran Jhulan Goswami as she give away three boundaries in the 15th over. This brings back Bangladesh back into the match. 16 runs in this over, and it takes Bangladesh to 82/3 in 15 overs. Bangladesh need 31 to win in 30 balls.
India missed a run out chance. A direct throw from the fielder on to the stumps while the batswoman was out of the crease. Check. Then how come it is not run out? Because, the bowler Anuja Patil had accidentally dislodged the bails before the throw. In such a scenario, she needed to pick up the ball and then hit the stumps with it to get the run out dismissal
Bangladesh's strong start in the initial overs has been halted with Poonam Yadav's three-for in the match. Her performance has given India something to hope for and has brought them back in the match. Bangladesh are 60/3 in 13 overs. Need 53 to win in 42 balls.
WICKET! Poonam Yadav takes her third wicket as she gets the wicket of Fargana Hoque. She tempted her with a slow delivery outside the off stump and Hoque tries to hammer it away. Gets a touch of bottom edge as the ball travels to the wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia. BAN 55/3
Fargana Hoque and Nigar Sultana have added 15 runs together, and the duo have taken Bangladesh's total to 50/2 in 10 overs. This is a nice little period for Bangladesh after the loss of both openers in a dramatic fashion. But now things are starting to settle down again.
Fargana Hoque played off the hat trick delivery from Poonam Yadav and took a single. Yadav has been the best bowler for India so far. She almost picked up her third with the LBW appeal, but it was just going away from the leg stump. BAN 44/2 after 9 overs
GONE! Shamima Sultana departs for 16 after slamming the next delivery from Poonam Yadav to Mithali Raj. The ball was pitched way outside off stump and could have been left. BAN 35/2 after 7 overs.
The dangerous Ayasha Rahman is gone and Poonam Yadav traps her with a terrific slow delivery. Gets a leading edge and an easy catch for Jhulan Goswami at short backward leg. Rahman departs for 17. BAN 35/1
Shamima Sultana joins the party and hammers two back-to-back boundaries for Bangladesh in Anuja Patil's over. This marks the end of powerplay overs, and the fielding restrictions will be lifted. The powerplay belongs to Bangladesh as they reach 33/0 in 6 overs.
Deepti Sharma, who finished injured Shikha Pandey's over, replaces Ekta Bisht and will now get her first full over. She will be eager to get the first wicket for India and bring them back into the match. Meanwhile, the partnership between Shamima Sultana and Ayasha Rahman has reached 18 runs in 4.2 overs
Deepti Sharma, who finished injured Shikha Pandey's over, replaces Ekta Bisht and will now get her first full over. She will be eager to get the first wicket for India and bring them back into the match. Meanwhile, the partnership between Shamima Sultana and Ayasha Rahman has reached 18 runs in 4.2 overs
India's search for an early wicket continues as Ekta Bisht completes her 2nd over. Just 3 runs in the over. But no success so far for the Eves. India need to take wickets. Bangladesh need 98 to win. Anuja Patil comes into the attack.
Ayasha Rahman slams two back-to-back boundaries in Shikha Pandey's over and Bangladesh are off to a flying start in 113-run chase. The pressure is immediately on the Indian bowlers. Moreover, Pandey appears to have twisted her ankle. BAN 11/0
Shikha Pandey starts off with the ball on the other side, and she starts off with a delivery that goes way too outside leg. Immediately declared as wide by the umpire. Poor start for Pandey.
Shamima Sultana and Ayasha Rahman come out to open the innings for Bangladesh. India tood decide to start off with the spin and it is Ekta Bisht, who won the the player of the match for taking 3 wickets against Pakistan, who comes out to open the attack. Can she do it again for her side. India need wickets.
Harmanpreet Kaur departs on the final ball of the India innings on 56. Terrific batting from the skipper and she takes India to 112/9 in 20 overs. Bangladesh need 113 to win the final of the Women's Asia Cup.
WICKET! Horrible mix-up from Jhulan Goswami as she looked to go big in the first ball of the final over. But the tailender messed up her timing and the ball remained below her feet. She tried to change the crease, but realised there was no time to do that. Tried to return to the crease, but was Run out by the wicketkeeper by that time. IND 107/8
A slog sweep from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and she has hammered that for a four. The boundary brings up the 100 for India in 18.5 overs. It also takes Harmanpreet Kaur to 48. She hammered another four and brings up her fifty in style. Terrific batting from the skipper.
What an opportunity for Bangladesh to get another dismissal but they have squandered it. Harmanpreet called for a run after hitting the ball to a fielder. Jhulan was later and was way out of the crease. The fielder threw the ball straight to the wicketkeeper, who dropped it and let the ball slip out of her hands. WASTED OPPORTUNITY!
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh is leading a lone battle for India at the moment against Bangladesh. She has not received ample support from her teammates but she has striking boundaries at regular intervals and has managed to survive for so long. India want her to stay throughout the innings.
Rumana Ahmed takes another wicket in her over as she gets Shikha Pandey dismissed for 1. Pandey just edged the ball that was pitched outside off stump and gets an edge that went to the wicketkeeper. IND 74/7
Rumana Ahmed is Gone and Taniya Bhatia departs for 3. Excellent spin delivery from Ahmed, bowls it short and forces Bhatia to come out of the crease. She missed the shot and the ball went to the wicketkeeper who took down the stumps immediately. IND 72/6
Veda Krishnamurhty departs for 11 and the skipper Salma Khatun gets the big wicket. She went down for a slog sweep, and hit the ball straight into the stumps. India's momentum comes to a halt once again. IND 62/5