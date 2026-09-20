India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asian Games T20 semifinal: IND win Toss, opt to bat; Playing XI

IND-W vs BAN-W Live: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will aim to continue their belligerent continental run as they face Bangladesh in another semi-final encounter in a matter of 10 days at the Asian Games in Nisshin on Sunday.

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The contest on September 10 could very well have turned into a nightmare in Dubai for the Indians had Bangladesh not turned up with slippery hands in the Asia Cup semi-final. In the end, Shafali Verma made Nigar Sultana’s side pay with a stroke-filled half-century and even led the show in the final.

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Not to miss the fact that the hard-hitting opener turned the quarter-final contest into light work, thwarting Japan with another quick-fire knock. Holding the advantage at this venue too are the Indians who got some match practice. Bangladesh, on the other hand, qualified for the semi-finals over China after an abandoned game, on the back of their seeding.

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Live Updates Sep 20, 2026 10:01 AM IST IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: Toss TOSS: India win toss, opt to bat first Sep 20, 2026 10:01 AM IST IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: India win first medal! Meanwhile, India have won their first medal of the Games in the Women's 10m air rifle event. The trio of Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Vinod K opened India’s medal account at the 2026 Asian Games with a silver medal in the women’s 10m Air rifle event on Sunday. READ MORE Sep 20, 2026 09:57 AM IST IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: PAK lose in SF1! As we wait for the toss that is due in a few minutes, Pakistan have been stunned yet again by Sri Lanka in the first semi-final. Despite putting on a massive 177-run total on the board, Pakistan have been thwarted by a superb unbeaten knock from Sri Lanka's legendary skipper Chamari Athapaththu. Athapaththu finished unbeaten on 83 off 50 deliveries, a knock packed with seven fours and six sixes as Sri Lanka waltzed to the target in only 17.5 overs. Sep 20, 2026 09:56 AM IST IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: Squads India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav. Bangladesh Women Squad: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Sarmin Sultana, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna Sep 20, 2026 09:55 AM IST IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: Welcome Another day, another India vs Bangladesh semi-final contest. Nigar Sultana's side erred in their previous shot in Dubai 10 days ago. A fresh chance looms with a medal at stake this morning in Nisshin as they confront the Indian juggernaut in the second Asian Games women's T20I semi-final. Can they stop the in-form Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana today? Stay tuned to find out.