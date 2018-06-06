India vs Bangladesh Highlights Women’s Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh stun India by 7 wickets

India vs Bangladesh Highlights Women’s Asia Cup T20: India had never suffered a loss at the hands of Bangladesh in any format of the game. But on Wednesday, that record changed as Bangladesh registered their first ever win over India in Women’s Asia Cup T20. Bangladesh chased down 142-run target with seven wickets in hand to record their maiden win across formats. They first restricted India to just 141 for the loss of 7 wickets and then Rumana Ahmed (42*) and Fargana Hoque (52*) shared a 93 run stand for the fourth wicket to guide Bangladesh to a historic win. India are the defending champions of the tournament.
Live Blog
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Highlights Asia Cup T20 from Kuala Lumpur
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Before Wednesday, Bangladesh had played India nine times across formats but this is the first time they have beaten India. Rumana Ahmed (42*) and Fargana Hoque (52*) chase down 142-run target as Bangladesh. What a partnership they had!
Bangladesh have stunned India! What a victory for them. Pakistan and now India! Two of their biggest wins in international cricket!
Brilliant batting from Fargana as Bangladesh are cruising in this chase. They need 20 runs off 18 balls. Rumana is also out there. The two have shared a 73-run stand so far
Rumana Ahmed and Fargana Hoque have done a great job and taken Bangladesh to 88 for the loss of three wickets. Bangladesh need 54 runs from 36 balls
At the halfway mark, Bangladesh have reached 67 for the loss of three wickets after 10 overs. They need 75 more runs off 60 balls
Bangladesh have lost two quick wickets. After eight overs, Bangladesh are 49 for the loss of three wickets. They need 93 more runs from 12 overs
India get the first wicket! Gayakwad has given India the breakthrough. Ayasha Rahman has been sent back to the hut. Bhatia with the catch
Bangladesh have begun well in the chase. After three overs, they are 18 for no loss. India are searching for that early wicket. Remember, Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan earlier
Salma Khatun and Ayasha Rahman open the batting for Bangladesh. The target for them is 142 runs. Jhulan Goswami will begin the bowling for India
India were going at a good rate and looked good to post a total close to 175. But Bangladesh were too good in the death overs and made a comeback. India could only manage 141 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs
Rumana Ahmed has picked up her second wicket of the over! She has Patil caught and bowled. India six down now. Bangladesh making a comeback
Deepti gone! Two set players fall in quick succession for India. Rumana Ahmed has bowled her for 32. Top stuff from Bangladesh here. They are not allowing India to go all out
Harmanpreet Kuar will not get her fifty! She gone for 42. Harmanpreet is caught by Jahanara Alam off Rumana Ahmed's bowling. India lose their fourth wicket
India are going strong in Kuala Lumpur. Harmanpreet and Deepti have taken the team to 111 for the loss of three wickets after 15 overs. How many will they get in the final five overs?
Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma have done a fabulous job by taking the score to 94 for the loss of three wickets after 13 overs. Harman batting on 38
GONE! Another run out and another wicket falls for India. Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur in a mix up and that has resulted in the wicket of the the former. India three down
India end the powerplay at 48 for the loss of two wickets. Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur are the two players out in the middle. End of powerplay
Two wickets but India have maintained a good run rate here. They are scoring at a rate of 8 runs per over and are 40 for the loss of two wickets
Run out! Disaster for India. Mithali Raj has been run-out after a mix-up with Pooja. She has to depart for 15. Nadia Akhter with the throw
Mithali Raj and Pooja Vastrakar are out in the middle for India and they are trying to find boundaries in the early overs. Raj with two in the third over
GONE! Another poor outing for opener Smriti Mandhana. She has to depart for two and that is yet another failure in this tournament. She is LBW by Salma Khatun
Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj open the batting for India. Smriti has not fired in this tournament so she is due. Mithali is already in top form
India have won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup T20. India have been unbeaten in this tournament and would like to continue that trend