India vs Bangladesh Highlights Women’s Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh stun India by 7 wickets

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20: India lost to Bangladesh. (PTI Photo) India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20: India lost to Bangladesh. (PTI Photo)

India vs Bangladesh Highlights Women’s Asia Cup T20: India had never suffered a loss at the hands of Bangladesh in any format of the game. But on Wednesday, that record changed as Bangladesh registered their first ever win over India in Women’s Asia Cup T20. Bangladesh chased down 142-run target with seven wickets in hand to record their maiden win across formats. They first restricted India to just 141 for the loss of 7 wickets and then Rumana Ahmed (42*) and Fargana Hoque (52*) shared a 93 run stand for the fourth wicket to guide Bangladesh to a historic win. India are the defending champions of the tournament.