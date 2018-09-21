India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 ODI Live in IST

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming: India to take on Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming: India to take on Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming: India will play their first Super Fours contest against Bangladesh on Friday in the Asia Cup. The side led by skipper Rohit Sharma will take confidence from the comfortable victory over arch-rivals Pakistan going into their fixture, despite having to make a number of changes to the squad due to injuries. With Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur being out due to injuries, it will be interesting to see who makes it into the playing XI for India. On the other hand, Bangladesh will feel the pangs of playing two back-to-back ODIs in different cities.

When is Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan ODI match will take place on Friday, September 21, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh ODI match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh ODI match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh ODI match begins at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 PM IST. The coverage on the broadcasting channel will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh ODI match?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online Live Streaming of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh ODI?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh ODI match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch Live scores, Live updates and Live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh ODI?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd