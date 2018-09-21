India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming: India face Bangladesh in first Super Fours encounter

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: After a comfortable victory of Pakistan in their previous encounter, India will gear up to face Bangladesh in their first Super Fours match at the Asia Cup 2018 tournament. The side led by skipper Rohit Sharma have face a few injuries blow which means there has been some changes made to the Indian squad. Bangladesh suffered a big blow at the hands of Afghanistan a day before, and they would have to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has already expressed his displeasure at the rescheduling. India would hope for an easy victory, but Bangladesh have been known to sprung in a few upsets now and then and Sharma would want to tread cautiously going into the match. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming.
Live Blog
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: After cruising through a victory in the crucial clash against Pakistan, skipper Rohit Sharma would feel confident going into the match against Bangladesh. But at the same time, he would want to tread cautiously as well. Especially with a few too many changes in the squad. The fact that India have played regular cricket this year has finally started to have repercussions. Allrounder Hardik Pandya, who played in all three formats in England, picked up a lower back injury in his first game in the Asia Cup. Deepak Chahar called in as the replacement. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur also dropped due to injuries. Ravindra Jadeja and Siddarth Kaul brought in the squad as replacements. This could totally change India’s team composition going into their first Super Fours clash in the tournament.
We are just two hours away from the match to begin and the fans have already started packing the stands.
The last time Bangladesh faced India, it was a T20I encounter at the Nidahas Trophy. It took a fiery innings from Dinesh Karthik to save the match for Men in Blue. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be cautious - he would not want to play out another close match and will be eager to push for an easy win. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will feel the pangs of having to play two back-to-back ODI matches in two different cities. But skipper Mashrafe Mortaza would want to overcome the odds with a thrilling win over the men in blue to make up for the surprising loss against Afghanistan on Thursday.