India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming: India face Bangladesh in first Super Fours encounter

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: India take on Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming: After cruising through a victory in the crucial clash against Pakistan, skipper Rohit Sharma would feel confident going into the match against Bangladesh. But at the same time, he would want to tread cautiously as well. Especially with a few too many changes in the squad. The fact that India have played regular cricket this year has finally started to have repercussions. Allrounder Hardik Pandya, who played in all three formats in England, picked up a lower back injury in his first game in the Asia Cup. Deepak Chahar called in as the replacement. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur also dropped due to injuries. Ravindra Jadeja and Siddarth Kaul brought in the squad as replacements. This could totally change India’s team composition going into their first Super Fours clash in the tournament.