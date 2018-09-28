India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, Asia Cup 2018 Final Live Score Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

India vs Bangladesh Final Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming: As India get ready to take on Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup 2018, the Men in Blue appear to be the favourites. The side led by Rohit Sharma has been undefeated so far in the tournament, and on the back of quality bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja; and exceptional batting performance from Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, the side has appeared invincible. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have mounted a strong comeback after losing two straight matches to reach the final. But as they enter the summit clash, the injury woes might hamper their chance to lift their third Asia Cup trophy.
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming:
India (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed
Bangladesh (From): Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh Predicted XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmadullah, Imrul Kayes, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan
The BCCI has tweeted a video showcasing India's unbeaten run at the Asia Cup. Watch it below:
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup, 2018- India won by 7 wickets
India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final, 2018 – India won by 4 wickets
India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy, 2018 – India won by 17 runs
India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy, 2017 – India won by 9 wickets
India vs Bangladesh, Asia cup, 2016 – India won by 8 wickets
“This journey in this tournament was a difficult one as we started losing players from the very first game (Tamim Iqbal). There was also concern whether Mushfiqur Rahim could play or not but then he played despite not being gully fit. We can learn from him.”
- Mashrafe Mortaza
# India and Bangladesh have met each other 34 times in ODI cricket where the men in blue have won 28 times while the Tigers could muster the same only on 5 occasions. 1 match was no result.
# In Asia Cup, India and Bangladesh have met each other 11 times where India has won on 10 instances and Bangladesh only once.
“Even though it is not Pakistan in the final, it changes nothing for us. We are not going to take Bangladesh lightly. I think they are a fantastic team. Bangladesh has improved in leaps and bounds over the last few years."
- SHIKHAR DHAWAN
About a fortnight ago, when the Asia Cup began, it was considered sort of a three-match bilateral series between India and Pakistan at a neutral venue, with a few ‘practice matches’ against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh thrown in. The pedigree of India and Pakistan as cricket nations made them the elite teams in the tournament, towering over the so-called also-rans. But now, things have changed.
PREVIEW:
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Match, Group B: Bangladesh won by 137 runs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 6th Match, Group B: Afghanistan won by 136 runs
Bangladesh vs India, Super Four, Match 1: India won by 7 wickets
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four, Match 4: Bangladesh won by 3 runs
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four, Match 6: Bangladesh won by 37 runs
India vs Hong Kong, 4th Match, Group A: India won by 26 runs
India vs Pakistan, 5th Match, Group A: India won by 8 wickets
India vs Bangladesh, Super Four, Match 1: India won by 7 wickets
India vs Pakistan, Super Four, Match 3: India won by 9 wickets
India vs Afghanistan, Super Four, Match 5: Match tied
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on India vs Bangladesh. Yes, one could easily see an easy encounter coming up here, where the Men in Blue go past convicingly against the Tigers to lift their 7th title. But, here is a fact: Did anyone think Bangladesh would book the ticket to the final with India? All around the world, all cricketing fans were expecting Pakistan to be the front runner to give the defending Champions a contest in the final. But Bangladesh have made a reputation for being the party-poopers, and once again they proved to be. Can they do the same with India in the final, only time will tell. But Shikhar Dhawan was right when he said that India cannot take the competition lightly. Remember, India almost lost the Nidahas Trophy final not long ago. Bangladesh would want to avenge that defeat, and this is a delicious opportunity.