India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, Asia Cup 2018 Final Live Score Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Final Live

Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on India vs Bangladesh. Yes, one could easily see an easy encounter coming up here, where the Men in Blue go past convicingly against the Tigers to lift their 7th title. But, here is a fact: Did anyone think Bangladesh would book the ticket to the final with India? All around the world, all cricketing fans were expecting Pakistan to be the front runner to give the defending Champions a contest in the final. But Bangladesh have made a reputation for being the party-poopers, and once again they proved to be. Can they do the same with India in the final, only time will tell. But Shikhar Dhawan was right when he said that India cannot take the competition lightly. Remember, India almost lost the Nidahas Trophy final not long ago. Bangladesh would want to avenge that defeat, and this is a delicious opportunity.