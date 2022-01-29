India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup live streaming: When and where to watch?

India defeated Uganda by 326 runs in their last group stage match. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup: Covid-hit India will be bolstered by the return of key players including captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed when the record four-time champions meet holders Bangladesh in the third quarterfinal of the U-19 Cricket World Cup at Osbourn (Antigua) on Saturday.

Six players, including skipper Yash Dhull, had gone into isolation ahead of India’s second league fixture against Ireland, dealing a big blow to the record four-time champions.

However, the depth in the squad ensured India won both those games comfortably and qualified for the quarterfinals as group toppers.

Nishant Sindhu led the side in Dhull’s absence as India struggled to field 11 fit players on the park in the game against Ireland.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi and all-rounder Raj Bawa’s confidence must be sky high after they scored match-winning tons against Uganda.

Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal has been India’s stand out bowler in the tournament with seven wickets.

Another left-arm spinner Sindhu has been tidy with the ball, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 2.76 runs per over.

The Bangladesh batters will also not have an easy time negotiating the extra pace of Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

The game will be a rematch of the previous edition’s final in 2020 when Bangladesh had stunned the favourites to win their maiden title. Current Bangladesh skipper Rakibul Hasan was part of that memorable final.

In the recently held Asia Cup semifinal in the UAE, India had outplayed Bangaldesh and gone on to win the title.

Squads

India U-19: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar.

Bangladesh: Rakibul Hasan (c), Abdullah Al Mamun, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mahfijul Islam, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Ashiqur Zaman, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob, Musfik Hasan, Tahjibul Islam.

Where is India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 match taking place?

The India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 match will take place at the Providence Stadium in Antigua.

At what time does the India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 match begin?

The India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 match begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 29.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 match?

The India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

How to watch the India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 match online?

The online streaming of the India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.